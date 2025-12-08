Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of Türkiye, Guatemala, El Salvador

FUJAIRAH, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received—separately—in his office at the Emiri Diwan, Lutfullah Goktas, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE; Jorge Rafael Ruiz, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE; and Gerardo Pérez Figueroa, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador.

During the meetings, discussions were held on a number of topics of mutual interest, and ways to strengthen bilateral relations and develop cooperation in various fields were explored.

The ambassadors praised the Emirate of Fujairah and the UAE for their notable development and comprehensive progress across various sectors.