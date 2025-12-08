Livestock Festival crowns 41 winners in Best Weights Competition across all breeds

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Livestock Festival, staged in conjunction with the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award and organised by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), crowned 41 winners in the Best Weights Competition across all breeds.

Held over four competitive rounds in Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi and Al Lubsa in Umm Al Qaiwain, the contest showcased wide ranging participation from breeders across the UAE and underscored their commitment to advancing animal production and strengthening local breeds.

The event recorded unprecedented body weights, with goats reaching 87kg, Harri sheep 103.2kg, Dhai sheep 101kg, Naeemi sheep 115kg, Saeedi sheep 69kg, Najdi sheep 129.2kg, Arab sheep 95.2kg and Aaradhi sheep 66kg – figures that reflect exemplary standards in animal care, feeding and production quality.

The awards ceremony reinforced the standing of the Same Award as a leading national platform celebrating livestock breeders.

Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General of the ADAFSA for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs and Chair of the Award’s Supreme Committee, together with Mubarak Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, Chair of the Festivals and Accompanying Competitions Committee, honoured the top five winners in each category across eight rounds, in addition to recognising the sixth winner in the Aaradhi category.

Al Muhairi affirmed that the achievements of breeders reflect their dedication to developing local breeds and strengthening their presence nationwide. She stressed that the results represent a significant addition to the journey of the Award and Festival, supporting their objectives of embedding a sustainable food security system.

She further noted that the record weights achieved demonstrate the application of best practices in nutrition and animal health care, alongside breeders’ commitment to refining their methods to enhance production efficiency and contribute to the nation’s drive for self-sufficiency.

Adel Al Shibeibi, Head of the Livestock Festival team, highlighted that the outcomes illustrate the Festival’s success in meeting its goals of supporting breeders, showcasing local breeds and reinforcing the national food security framework. He pointed out that expanding the competition rounds to Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi and Al Lubsa in Umm Al Qaiwain fostered positive competition and ensured that support and guidance reached breeders across the country.

He added that this year’s record weights reflect breeders’ strong desire for innovation and development, with the Award continuing to champion this vital sector as a cornerstone of food security.

The Livestock Festival awarded prizes totalling AED2.624 million, underscoring its commitment to recognising excellence and fostering constructive competition among breeders.

The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award continues to embody the nation’s vision of advancing the agricultural sector and reinforcing its pivotal role in food security. By promoting innovation and inspiring national talent to excel in sustainable farming and food production, the Award contributes to safeguarding resources and ensuring quality of life for generations to come.

Reflecting a firmly established national approach, the Livestock Festival serves as a dynamic platform for building an innovative and integrated sustainable food security system. Organised annually, it provides vital support to livestock breeders, highlights their initiatives, and celebrates distinguished local breeds.

Since its launch in November, the Festival has achieved remarkable success, drawing wide participation and engagement from breeders across the Emirates. The expansion of competitions beyond Abu Dhabi to Al Ain, Al Dhafra and Al Lubsa in Umm Al Qaiwain has further strengthened breeder support, encouraged healthy competition, and advanced the Festival’s mission to enhance production quality and reinforce the livestock sector as a cornerstone of national food security.

Winners of the Best Weights Competition voiced their appreciation to the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award for offering a distinguished platform that reflects the extensive support extended to breeders and the sustained efforts invested in ensuring the vitality of this sector. They emphasised that the competition has raised benchmarks in livestock production and motivated them to further refine their practices.

Following the conclusion of the Best Weights Competition, the organising committee has commenced preparations for the Best Breeds Competition, set to run from 8th December to 9th January 2026, with strong interest already evident from breeders registering to participate.

The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award continues to embody the nation’s vision of positioning agriculture as a cornerstone of the national economy and food security.