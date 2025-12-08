BRIDGE Summit: From search to prompts — Yango Group CEO explains how AI changes audience engagement

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group, said artificial intelligence is rapidly redefining how audiences discover, consume and engage with digital services and products, as digital experiences move from traditional search to more natural, prompt-led interaction.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of BRIDGE Summit, following his session titled “How AI is Transforming Content Consumption Behavior,” Shuleyko noted that AI has moved from being perceived as “magic” to becoming a basic expectation embedded in the DNA of modern apps and services.

He highlighted BRIDGE as a unique platform that brings together experts from diverse disciplines — including the creative industries, technology and engineering, venture building and government — enabling participants to exchange ideas and address challenges in a single setting that could otherwise take months to resolve through separate engagements.

Shuleyko explained that every major technological shift follows a similar pattern: initial excitement is quickly replaced by normalisation as people adapt to new capabilities. He added that the same dynamic is now evident with AI, where users increasingly expect personalised experiences and lose interest in products that do not respond to their needs.

He also pointed to the growing role of voice and conversational interfaces, saying audiences are increasingly choosing the most convenient mode of communication at any given moment, accelerating the transition from browsing and searching to asking and prompting.

On how organisations should respond, Shuleyko advised companies to avoid treating AI as a superficial add-on. While small features can help teams understand the technology, he said meaningful transformation requires rebuilding products step by step so that AI becomes an integral part of the user experience, rather than an extra layer placed on top.