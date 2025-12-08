BRIDGE Summit: Leading voices in media, sport chart future of creative industries

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- BRIDGE Summit 2025 launched today in Abu Dhabi as a global platform bringing together leading figures in media, sports, entertainment and digital content to explore the future of creative industries and their role in driving sustainable economic growth.

The summit is held amid rapid shifts in global media, particularly in sports, where artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, and digital content platforms are reshaping audience engagement. Esports has also emerged as a major economic driver, attracting significant global investment.

The summit programme features prominent international personalities, including renowned football-transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, whose participation underscores the influence of sports media.

The summit sessions are scheduled to host leading experts such as Arsène Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, and former Spanish international Gerard Piqué, known for his work in sports innovation and digital content.

Esports represents a core component of BRIDGE 2025, with ChinaJoy — Asia’s largest gaming exhibition — making its first appearance outside East Asia. Its pavilion includes 19 major global developers showcasing exclusive releases, innovative platforms and new opportunities in international distribution and intellectual property.

Discussions at the summit address the evolution of competitive gaming, and business models supporting a sector valued at more than $200 billion, according to the Global Games Market 2025. Leading game developers, content creators and technology investors are contributing insights across these sessions.

The summit also highlights the growing economic and cultural influence of sports media in an increasingly digital landscape. Topics include AI-enabled analytics, advanced sports broadcasting technologies and the commercial potential of digital rights, branded partnerships, fan-driven content and interactive platforms.

Spanning more than 1.65 million square feet, BRIDGE 2025 features seven thematic tracks covering media, technology, content, music, marketing, esports and creative industries. The event is expected to attract over 60,000 participants from 132 countries, along with 430 speakers, 1,200 senior executives and more than 300 exhibitors.

Across three days, more than 300 sessions and workshops offer extensive opportunities for collaboration, investment and knowledge exchange among global innovators and content leaders.

BRIDGE 2025 reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international hub for media, sports and entertainment, and a key contributor to the growth of the global creative economy.