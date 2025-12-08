Sharjah Ruler directs accelerated completion of 'Mahdhab' suburb

SHARJAH, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed that the work scheduled for the coming months in Mahdhab Suburb will be twice the amount completed in the previous period.

H.H. added that the suburb includes more than 6,000 plots designated for housing construction, and that 2,000 units within the residential complexes have already been built and handed over.

The remarks came during H.H.’s phone call to the “Direct Line” programme. He underscored that construction of an additional 2,000 residences began immediately after the delivery of the completed units.

H.H. stated that Mahdhab Suburb will be fully developed across all aspects, including major roads such as the one connecting Al Shanouf to Nazwa, the Emirates Road, in addition to various other essential services.

H.H. also discussed the services planned for the area, including nurseries. He explained that he had directed relocating the nursery plot to ensure easy access, consideration for residents, minimal disruption, and sufficient parking for parents. He noted that the sites designated for government schools in Mahdhab Suburb are ready, and coordination with the Ministry of Education is currently underway to develop and construct the schools.

H.H. emphasised that the majority of families living in Mahdhab Suburb are young and newly established. He explained that directives were issued to postpone the allotment of one-third of the plots—approximately 2,000 plots—so that land will be available when the children of these families grow up and request plots near their parents’ homes. He added that this model has already been implemented in the Al Zubair region.