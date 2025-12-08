Inaugural Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup in Kuwait showcases heritage sport’s rising trajectory

DUBAI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The inaugural edition of the Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup, hosted in Kuwait from 4 to 7 December 2025, marked its grand finale on Sunday evening.

Alongside some of the best falconers from around the world and enthusiastic spectators, senior officials also attended the closing ceremony, marking a highly successful first stop for a tournament that distinguished itself as the first international event of its kind in the sport of falconry.

Over four days of intense competition, the championship attracted 200 seasoned falconers and 270 falcons across various categories. The event also enjoyed substantial media coverage, with international broadcasts enabling global audiences to engage with the heritage sport and follow the thrilling action as it unfolded.

In his speech at the closing ceremony, held at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, expressed his profound gratitude to the leadership, government and people of Kuwait for the exceptional hosting of the championship, emphasising that the success of the inaugural edition reflected the deep and enduring fraternal ties between the two nations.

“The relationship between the UAE and Kuwait goes beyond words and represents a shared destiny strengthened by brotherhood, history, and lofty aspirations,” he said highlighting falconry’s unique ability to bring people together. The outstanding performances of the participating falconers, he added, was at once a tribute to the sport’s rich heritage and the evolution of modern sport.

In his address during the closing ceremony, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Kuwait’s Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, praised the organisers for the tremendous efforts invested in organising and hosting the inaugural edition of the championship.

He reaffirmed Kuwait’s commitment to supporting the heritage sport of falconry and expressed his appreciation to the UAE for the trust it reposed in Kuwait as the venue for the international event.

Al-Mutairi noted that the decision to host the championship in Kuwait reflected the deep cooperation and collaborative spirit between the two nations, with the large public turnout serving to underscore the significance of the heritage sport across the Gulf region. He added that the championship was marked by a healthy spirit of competition and collective pride in a sporting and cultural legacy deeply rooted in the identity of GCC societies.

Officials who spoke during the closing ceremony praised the impressive organisational standards showcased by the UAE Falcons Federation under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation of Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation; and the constant follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation.

Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of both the International Federation of Falconry Sports and Racing and the UAE Falcons Federation, and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, also addressed the gathering.

He highlighted the importance of launching the Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup in Kuwait as a pivotal step in providing a global and sustainable platform for falconry, praising the unwavering support provided by Kuwaiti entities to ensure the success of the event.

“The joy expressed by Kuwaiti falconers upon achieving remarkable results in a championship held under the name of the United Arab Emirates is a great motivator for us to continue developing this competition at the highest level. The participation of 200 falconers with 270 falcons demonstrated admirable sportsmanship and deep passion for this heritage sport,” he added.

The championship’s overall schedule featured seven races in the Farkh category, in addition to Hur and Shaheen races featuring falcons bred in specialised farms, concluding with the highly anticipated Cup Race.

The closing ceremony ended with messages of appreciation to all supporting entities in the UAE and Kuwait, including the Amiri Diwan, Kuwait’s Public Authority for Sport, the UAE Embassy in Kuwait, and the UAE delegation attending the event, led by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi and Faris Mohamed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAE National Olympic Committee.

The organising committee affirmed that the exceptional success of the first edition of the championship had paved the way for broader participation in the years ahead, with plans to increase participation and host upcoming editions across member states of the International Federation of Falconry Sports and Racing, thereby strengthening the global presence of falcon racing.