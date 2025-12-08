Dubai Chambers signs MoU with Ahya Technologies

DUBAI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ahya Technologies, a company specialising in AI-driven sustainability solutions, with the goal of encouraging responsible business practices across diverse sectors and supporting the business community in the adoption of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will work together to strengthen the capabilities of companies awarded the Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label. The collaboration will support these businesses in achieving their sustainability goals and progressing towards net-zero, while also helping them align with Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 on Limiting the Effects of Climate Change and with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We remain committed to encouraging companies in Dubai to adopt sustainable practices that enhance their efficiency and long-term competitiveness. Dubai Chambers is dedicated to empowering the emirate’s business community and supporting its transition towards more sustainable operations, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for governance and corporate responsibility.”

Salaal Hasan, Founder and CEO of Ahya Technologies, stated: “In light of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the introduction of the landmark Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 on Limiting the Effects of Climate Change, we are embracing the shift in emissions management and sustainability reporting from a voluntary practice to a legal requirement for all companies. Our commitment to sustainability innovation and leadership has never been more critical.”

He added: “We are proud to partner with Dubai Chambers to empower enterprises with the solutions needed to measure, analyse, reduce and report their emissions. Together, we are reimagining sustainability from compliance to a competitive advantage. We look forward to working closely to accelerate the transition to net zero with accuracy, transparency, and economic growth.”

As part of the MoU, the two parties will collaborate on launching projects that promote ESG practices by offering exclusive, preferential, and customised value-added incentives to companies holding the Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label. The cooperation also includes developing knowledge resources, such as tailored toolkits, to enhance the capabilities of these companies.