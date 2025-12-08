Dubai Health Authority launches ‘Jabr,’ integrated system for all bereavement-related services

DUBAI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In a step that reflects Dubai’s deep humanitarian ethos and takes into account the emotional needs of families during their most difficult moments — and as part of the integrated shared services of the ‘City Makers’ initiative — the Dubai Health Authority announced a new phase and a significant transformation to simplify and digitise bereavement-related services and procedures. The objective is to provide proactive, human-centred services immediately upon the registration of a death.

This step is enabled through the ‘Jabr’ system — an innovative framework that significantly eases the completion of necessary formalities, which previously required visiting multiple entities. All procedures and transactions are now handled by a dedicated Government Service Officer assigned to each case, who completes the processes on behalf of the family through full coordination with all relevant entities, reducing the burden of interacting with multiple entities during such sensitive times.

This transformation is further supported by a unified digital platform that issues automatic notifications to all relevant entities as soon as a death is registered, enabling them to take the necessary actions immediately. This allows services to be prepared and delivered proactively, giving families more time to focus on emotional and social aspects during this sensitive period.

At the same time, procedures for transporting the deceased and repatriating them abroad — should the family wish — have been expedited. The time required to complete burial and condolence-related services has also been significantly reduced to ensure a faster and smoother response.

Dr Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, said: “The ‘Jabr’ system for facilitating bereavement-related services reflects Dubai Government’s profound commitment to placing people at the forefront of its priorities. This commitment is demonstrated through a focus on the psychological and social dimensions of loss, ensuring that bereaved families receive the care, attention, and practical support they genuinely need.”

He emphasised that the new system represents an integrated framework that embodies the authentic values of the UAE community in supporting families and strengthening their ability to overcome such a difficult period. He noted that Jabr provides a practical model of government integration in Dubai, under a unified vision rooted in partnership to support bereaved families during their most challenging moments. This, he said, aligns with the emirate’s accent on placing people at the centre of all services, policies, and initiatives.

Majid Al Muhairi, Official Spokesperson of the Jabr System and Director of the Information Technology Department at the Dubai Health Authority, said: “Our aim is to provide a supportive and compassionate customer experience. The service is no longer limited to completing administrative procedures; it now extends to offering psychological and social support to the family before, during, and after the condolence period.”

He added: “This transformation comes as part of a wide package of initiatives under ‘City Makers’. It reflects the deep humanitarian values that Dubai Government prioritises and consistently seeks to reinforce within the heart of the community — making these values a foundation and starting point for all its work and for the services it provides to everyone living in Dubai.”

Al Muhairi confirmed that the new transformation keeps pace with Dubai’s rapid digital evolution, whereby services have been integrated, coordinated, and simplified using advanced technologies, smart solutions, and world-class standards. This enables families to complete all procedures smoothly and quickly, without the need to visit multiple entities.

He noted that this includes the proactive issuance of the death certificate and its automatic circulation to all relevant entities, ensuring it is not requested again by any party. As a result, all services can be delivered swiftly and seamlessly through the dedicated Government Service Officer, who also completes all other procedures and provides the necessary support and social care for the family before and after the condolence period.

Al Muhairi added that the Authority continues to enhance the quality of its services to support bereaved families, taking into account their psychological and social circumstances and easing both the emotional and financial burdens placed upon them.

Juma Al Blooshi, Consultant in the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority, stated that this step reflects Dubai Government’s commitment to always enhancing quality of life, by integrating digital solutions into everyday services in ways that reduce both psychological and financial pressures on families and strengthen their ability to overcome such difficult circumstances.

The integrated ‘Jabr’ system was developed to surround bereaved families with comprehensive social and psychological support, helping them navigate and overcome these challenging circumstances. Key pillars of the system include:

1. Humanity First

Assigning a dedicated Government Service Officer to each case, who proactively communicates with families to complete all services and procedures related to handling the deceased — including burial, repatriation, or other needs. As soon as a death is registered in the public or private hospital system, real-time notifications are sent to all participating entities, enabling them to provide services proactively without requiring families to apply. The death certificate is received directly from the system, eliminating the need to present it to any subsequent entity, reducing paperwork and preventing duplication.

2. Social Support

The Community Development Authority, in collaboration with partners, provides an additional condolence tent for every mourning case for Emirati families, along with full hospitality services for the three-day condolence period. More than 70 locations equipped for condolence tents have been designated in coordination with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department to ensure tents can be installed promptly at the location selected by the family.

The Authority also works on condolence initiatives for residents in cooperation with eight public-benefit organisations and places of worship, where families receive all relevant details from the Government Service Officer. Upon receiving notification regarding the family’s social circumstances, a specialised team studies each case and takes the necessary actions.

3. Psychological Support

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority, in full coordination with the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, has trained 230 school counsellors to support students who experience the loss of a family member.

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department provides optional religious lectures for bereaved families through qualified religious counsellors once the notification is received.

4. Digital Transformation and Reduction of Requirements

A unified smart system across all government entities receives the initial notification of death from hospitals, triggering immediate alerts to all relevant entities to ensure proactive service delivery.

The system is supported by a smart dashboard used by entities to accelerate decision-making and provide all types of support to bereaved families.

The set of initiatives includes a unified payment point, in collaboration with Digital Dubai, to reduce the number of transaction points for cases requiring fee payment.

The initiatives also include the proactive opening of the estate file by Dubai Courts without the need for in-person attendance. The estate preparation file is automatically registered as soon as the death certificate is issued and transmitted through the system. Assets are inventoried proactively by relevant authorities to enable heirs to proceed smoothly with inheritance documentation — including the Sharia-based heirship certificate — after which heirs can decide how to manage the estate with ease.

5. Development of Facilities and Funeral Services

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has developed a qualification programme for volunteers to wash and shroud the deceased, through which more than 130 volunteers have been trained. The initiative also includes the shroud kit, a comprehensive guide for cemetery funeral management, and the development of multiple cemetery facilities to streamline funeral procedures, in coordination with Dubai Municipality.