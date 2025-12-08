MBRSG, Google.org release landmark report on bridging Arab world’s AI divide

DUBAI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), with support from Google.org, has released a new research report titled “Bridging the AI Divide: Inclusive Governance, Innovation & Competitiveness in the MENA Region.”

The report was launched during the Arab Public Administration Forum, hosted in Dubai in collaboration with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

The study highlights the key challenges facing the region’s AI ecosystem and outlines pathways to strengthen regulatory frameworks, build enabling infrastructure, and advance responsible and innovation-driven adoption of artificial intelligence.

Drawing on a field survey of 327 small and medium-sized enterprises across ten Arab countries, the report finds that the UAE and Saudi Arabia demonstrate high levels of readiness in areas such as governance, investment, and digital infrastructure.

In contrast, other countries continue to face obstacles, including regulatory fragmentation, limited funding, and shortages of skilled talent. Despite these challenges, 69% of surveyed companies expressed optimism about the growth potential of the AI sector in their respective markets, citing supportive government policies and strong global momentum in the field.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said the region is experiencing a pivotal moment in AI adoption. He emphasised the need to close existing gaps through strengthened governance, robust infrastructure, sustainable financing, and clear regulatory and ethical frameworks — all of which are essential to unlocking innovation and shaping a forward-looking roadmap for economic growth.

Rasha Al Halak, Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google UAE, noted that the project provides an in-depth view of the realities facing AI-driven startups in the region, the barriers they encounter, and the opportunities available to build a competitive regional innovation ecosystem.

According to the report, small and medium-sized enterprises remain the most active adopters of AI technologies in the region, despite challenges related to financing, intellectual property protection, and the high cost of infrastructure. It stresses that expanding research and development, strengthening specialized education, and enacting clear and future-ready regulations are fundamental to empowering the sector and ensuring the region plays an effective role in shaping the global future of artificial intelligence.