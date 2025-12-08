Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament Committee reviews preparations for 13th edition

DUBAI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has held a meeting to review preparations for the 13th edition of the event.

The meeting was chaired by Ismail Saeed Al Hashmi, Chairman of the Organising Committee, in the presence of Vice Chairman Dr. Abdul Hamid Al Attar, Tournament Director Hassan Al Mazrouei, and committee members Saleh Al Marzouqi, Issa Sharif, Khalid Al Awar and Adel Al Bannai.

The committee discussed the competition schedule, the plans of subcommittees and working teams, and the logistical preparations for the tournament, which takes place during the holy month of Ramadan. This year’s program includes 11 Olympic and community sports: volleyball, padel, jiu-jitsu, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling, tug of war, obstacle challenge and badminton.

The 3×3 basketball tournament will also return in response to increasing demand, strong public interest and its growing popularity among all segments of the community.

The Supreme Organising Committee approved the tournament dates from 18 February to 7 March 2026 at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. Total prize money is set at AED 4.5 million, and more than 8,000 athletes are expected to participate across the various competitions.

The committee emphasised the importance of teams working within an integrated plan to ensure optimal preparation for the tournament in a way that reflects its status, value and continued development. It also highlighted the tournament’s key role in promoting community engagement, as it has become an annual gathering that brings together members of the community under a unified sporting framework.

The event encourages positive sports participation and strengthens interaction among participants. The meeting also reviewed the media and promotional plan as well as accompanying programs.

The committee affirmed its commitment each year to enhancing the tournament’s standing at both the sporting and community levels. The event has become the largest community sports gathering during Ramadan and continues to promote and develop competitive and community sports, elevate the level of participants and strengthen the presence of various sporting disciplines.

The tournament has also offered diverse competitions that enriched the sports sector and continues to support the participation of People of Determination, particularly in wheelchair basketball and cycling events.

The tournament aims to provide an inclusive sports platform that brings together athletes from all categories, ensuring opportunities for everyone to practice sports during Ramadan in a competitive and positive environment that reinforces sports as a way of life.