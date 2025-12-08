BRIDGE Summit: Idris Elba calls for unity, connection, creator empowerment

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Renowned actor Idris Elba was welcomed with hearty applause as the first guest speaker of BRIDGE Summit 2025 on Monday.

During a talk titled “Democratising the Role of the Creator in a Global Content World”, he shared insights from his 3-decade career as a British-born actor of African parents. His opening remarks echoed a sentiment he repeated throughout the day: “I’m happy to be at BRIDGE Summit, and I see myself as a bridge between different cultures.”

Discussing the great range of his work as actor, DJ, filmmaker, and philanthropist, Elba conveyed in his own person what it means to bridge the global media ecosystem in new and creative ways. His reflections aligned with BRIDGE Summit’s overarching mission to empower creators, accelerate cultural dialogue, and rethink how global narratives are formed.

‘Son of Africa’ is how he was described by moderator Dr. Julie Gichuru, President & CEO, Africa Leadership and Dialogue Institute. The name appeared fitting as he spoke of the many bridges he continues to build among content creators, artists, and Africa’s youth. He emphasised that Africa holds thousands of untold stories and cultural narratives capable of shaping the global content landscape, noting that creators are uniquely positioned to reshape global perceptions of the continent.

Elba opened the conversation by reflecting on the educational and cultural purpose of art in society, saying: “I see myself as an actor that has been able to bridge stories, because what starts on a page becomes human via my body, my vessel. “I’m happy to be here today at BRIDGE Summit, and as an actor, I see myself as a bridge between different cultures through the stories I tell and the characters I portray.”

This self-understanding, he said, informs his understanding of the Summit’s critical role.

“I think we are at the edge of a bridge, at this junction in information and media, so let’s use this opportunity at the Summit to connect, form, create and distribute ideas”, Elba noted, making clear that the road ahead is not without peril, as misinformation and misuse of media proliferates.

His concern led him to reemphasise the importance of the Summit. “This is a time when the supercharging of information often comes with fractures, when people are not sure what to trust, not sure where we’re going. But as we saw in that amazing film of BRIDGE Summit’s opening ceremony, communication is the key for all of us, so I think this is a really important time for these discussions.”

Throughout the session, Elba expanded on the importance of empowering young creators and strengthening Africa’s creative infrastructure. He highlighted that tools offered through initiatives such as his Akuna Group — including the Akuna Wallet — help creators access distribution, financing, and stability in their work. He stressed the importance of intellectual property ownership and fair compensation, noting that many African countries still lack the policy frameworks required to fully protect creators.

Elba’s work as bridge builder became apparent as he described his role as founder of The Akuna Group, which supports the Akuna Wallet and other initiatives that have become important for African creators. He also described his leadership of the Elba Hope Foundation, co-founded with his wife Sabrina to focus on gender equality, young people's issues, and food security.

As he explained, the Foundation is a practical platform for action rather than advocacy alone — teaching young people how to develop their own projects and generate long-term impact.

Throughout the conversation he expressed his deep concern for young creatives and content creators in Africa and the mission of his organisations to support them. “They’re an agile tool to be able to bridge various things, usually around youth, usually around Africa's issues, and the bridge between Africa and the West. They are the infrastructural pieces we need for creation to live, to be strengthened, to sustain those creators,” he said. “And if the stories are good, if they resonate, then those young African creators can see value in their stories.”

He also stressed the importance of narrative sovereignty — ensuring that Africa’s stories are told authentically by African creators, supported through responsible use of technology, including AI: “Artificial intelligence isn’t a threat — it’s an additional tool, and real intelligence is much stronger… we must trust our instincts and practice critical thinking in how we use it.”