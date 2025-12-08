Fabrizio Romano reflects on independent media’s global impact at BRIDGE Summit

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- BRIDGE Summit 2025 today hosted a high-impact session examining how independent journalism is redefining global influence.

In a packed Forum Stage session titled ‘Independent Media’s Biggest Powerplayers’, world-renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, who commands more than 70M social media followers across platforms, joined international moderator Ali Aslan for an unscripted exploration of how real-time reporting, personality-led news and creator-driven platforms are transforming the architecture of modern media.

Romano, whose signature phrase “Here we go!” has become one of the most instantly recognizable expressions in global football culture, reflected on how his rise was driven entirely by audience trust rather than strategy. “None of this was planned,” said the Italian, whose breakthrough came in 2011 when he received insider information from an Italian agent in Barcelona about then-Barcelona youth player Mauro Icardi.

“It came out of nowhere. I was just tweeting Manchester United transfer stories every day – every detail, every update – and, as you know, some of those negotiations often go on for long and eventually when they end, I’d say ‘here we go’ [to the next story]. People connected with that authenticity. Soon they were asking me to say it for Real Madrid, for Barcelona, for everyone. It wasn’t a brand idea. It was the audience deciding what mattered”, he added.

Recalling his first major scoop – breaking the news of Bruno Fernandes’ move to Manchester United by posting a photo of the midfielder boarding a private jet with his agent – Romano said the moment underscored the power of persistence and personal networks over size of newsroom.

“That was special,” said the man from Naples with 26.5m followers on X, another 41m on Instagram and just under 3M subscribers on YouTube. “People imagine big stories only come from big institutions, but it’s often the small connections that matter. You build your network brick by brick, you respect people, and you do the work. That’s how the real exclusives come.”

The Watford FC fan, whose rapid-fire exclusives and transparent reporting style have built one of the world’s most influential digital news platforms, said the transformation is rooted in a deeper public demand for authenticity and accuracy.

During the session, moderator Aslan noted how Romano was still working off a ‘broken iPhone 15’, highlighting the simplicity behind his influential coverage. Romano shrugged it off, saying, “My work remains the same, my life may have changed,” before turning his focus to the pitch, predicting, “Mo Salah – I have a feeling it will be the beginning of the end of his time at Liverpool because he won’t be there against Inter on Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League game.”