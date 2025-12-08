Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural 'TIME100 Impact Awards'

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The inaugural edition of the TIME100 Impact Awards was held in Abu Dhabi to recognise leaders from across the world who have transformed their companies, their industries, or their communities.

In the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, Jessica Sibley, TIME CEO and a host of industry leaders, the four who were honoured at a gala event on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island were: Alexis Ohanian, Founder, Seven Seven Six and Athlos, and the co-Founder of Reddit; Jamie Salter, Founder and CEO, Authentic Brands Group (ABG); Kate Kallot, Founder & CEO, Amini Tech; and Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing.

Al Zeyoudi said: “These leaders deserve this recognition for their incredible achievements. They each reflect the changing nature of our world where human, technological, scientific, and social forces are in constant dialogue. The United Arab Emirates is an ideal venue to showcase the latest achievements in each and to underscore how economic success can be harnessed to deliver prosperity and opportunity for every citizen and resident. I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank TIME, as well as the event’s sponsors, for putting together an event that I am sure will become a fixture in the years to come.”

All four winners spoke of the challenges and rewards of leadership, and the importance of harnessing innovation and demonstrating determination and resilience. Alexis Ohanian spoke of the importance of looking for opportunities others might miss and why women’s sports are the next big business, while Kate Kallot discussed her efforts to build an AI ecosystem that serves the Global South. Zak Brown discussed what it takes to build a team capable of leading at the sharp edge of Formula One, and Jamie Salter talked about the importance of taking risks, and how this was key to building his global branding empire.

Alexis Ohanian said: “Through Seven Seven Six and Athlos, I've learned to look for opportunities others might miss, and women's sports represents the next big business frontier where we can create real excitement and economic impact. Receiving this award from TIME is incredibly meaningful recognition of our work to transform how the world views and invests in women's athletics as a legitimate and lucrative market. I'm grateful to TIME, Capital.com, and NMDC Group for supporting this vision, and to the UAE for hosting us in a nation that truly understands how to identify and nurture emerging opportunities on the global stage.”

Kate Kallot said: “This TIME100 Impact Award from TIME validates our mission to help over 300,000 smallholder farmers and demonstrates that AI can be a force for equity and economic empowerment when designed with local communities in mind. I'm deeply grateful to TIME, NMDC Group and Capital.com for supporting this recognition, and to the UAE for hosting us in a nation that serves as a bridge between the Global North and South, understanding the importance of inclusive innovation. The UAE's visionary approach to building technology infrastructure that serves diverse populations perfectly aligns with our goal of ensuring that AI advancement benefits everyone, not just a privileged few.

Zak Brown said: “Winning this award is truly humbling because it represents recognition not just of my leadership, but of the collective effort of everyone at McLaren who has worked tirelessly to bring our team back to the sharp edge of F1 competition. I want to thank Capital.com, NMDC Group and TIME for their support of this event, and the UAE for hosting us in a country that exemplifies the same principles we live by at McLaren of bringing together the best talent from around the world to achieve something special. What I've learned at McLaren Racing is that my role is to assemble the right team and contribute to the culture that enables extraordinary people to do magical things on the track.”

Jamie Salter said: “Building Authentic Brands Group has taught me that success is never a straight line, and sometimes taking the unconventional path leads to extraordinary outcomes like our $32 billion global portfolio. I'm deeply honored to receive this TIME100 Impact Award, which recognises not just our achievements but the power of brands to hold culture and create real impact across communities worldwide. I want to thank TIME, Capital.com, and NMDC Group for their support of this inaugural event, and the UAE for providing such an inspiring venue that perfectly embodies the spirit of innovation and global collaboration we strive for at ABG.”

The event was supported by e-trading platform Capital.com, Europe’s fastest growing fintech company, which is expanding rapidly in the UAE, and NMDC Group – an integrated energy and marine services, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) organisation with a footprint spanning the MENA region, South Asia, and beyond.

Viktor Prokopenya, Founder of Capital.com, said: “Capital.com is proud to celebrate these remarkable leaders who have turned ideas into impact – not just in their own sectors, but in the lives of millions around the world. The UAE has proven once again to be a magnet for the world's most ambitious individuals, offering the possibility, stability, and system that rewards genuine effort and innovation. At Capital.com, we share the vision of these honorees in making complex systems more accessible and empowering people to take control of their futures. When you combine the energy of this region, the vision of its leadership, and the determination of leaders like tonight's winners, you create the foundation for a stronger, more resilient, and more future-ready society.”

Commenting on the occasion, NMDC Group CEO, Yasser Zhagloul affirmed its commitment to the principles of guardian leadership—the responsibility to guide, empower, and safeguard the progress entrusted to leaders across sectors. This guiding philosophy continues to shape NMDC Group’s work and its contribution to national and global progress.

“The spirit of innovation and resilience showcased tonight reflect the values we hold deeply in the United Arab Emirates and at NMDC Group. Built on ambition, collaboration, and a belief in a better future, these principles guide how we build and contribute to a world where ideas thrive and progress is shared by all,” he said.