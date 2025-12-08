BRIDGE Summit App becomes UAE’s #1 business app on inauguration day

ABU DHABI, 8th December, 2025 (WAM) -- BRIDGE Summit 2025 ignited its opening with a shockwave of digital momentum, as the Summit’s official app surged to the #1 Business App in the UAE within hours of launch — an unprecedented debut for a global media event. Built to orchestrate real-time collaboration at massive scale, the BRIDGE App instantly became the Summit’s central nervous system, powering connections, intelligence, and community across a worldwide audience.

By midday on inauguration day, the numbers reflected a digital ecosystem already in full motion: 3.5 million interactions, more than 20,600 messages exchanged, over 1,200 meetings booked, 9,500+ networking actions, and 500 community posts. Each data point signaled not just engagement, but a global industry mobilizing in real time.

The milestone reinforced a larger truth running through the Summit: the UAE is not merely hosting the world’s largest debut media event — it is setting the pace for how the world connects, collaborates, and builds digital-first creative economies. The ascent of the BRIDGE App to the top of the UAE App Store stands as clear evidence of the nation’s leadership in designing platforms where technology, trust, and human connection advance together.

BRIDGE Summit 2025 continues through 10 December at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, convening more than 60,000 participants from 132 countries and over 430 global speakers in a program of 300+ sessions.