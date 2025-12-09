IROS, BioSapien to conduct oncology clinical trials in UAE in 2026

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- IROS, an Abu Dhabi-based contract research organisation and part of the M42 Group, and BioSapien, the pioneering biotech company, have partnered to conduct a landmark oncology clinical trial in Abu Dhabi.

The six-month interventional trial is set to begin in Q1 2026, with IROS serving as the primary service provider. The partnership will focus on treating lower gastrointestinal (GI) cancers using BioSapien’s revolutionary MediChip™ platform.

This localised treatment approach is designed to reduce the systemic side effects of chemotherapy – by up to 50 percent in preclinical models – while enhancing overall patient outcomes.

As the primary service provider for this trial, IROS’s expertise as a groundbreaking CRO for clinical research will provide the highest standard of trial execution and oversight.

Islam Eltantawy, General Manager of IROS, said, "This collaboration reflects IROS’s strength as a full-service clinical research organisation delivering complex, high-impact studies. It also reinforces our commitment to advancing precision medicine and positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of global clinical research."

Dr. Khatija Ali, CEO of BioSapien, commented, "This collaboration not only accelerates our mission to revolutionise the way chemotherapy is delivered but also exemplifies the UAE’s growing leadership in enabling cutting-edge biotech innovation. Together, we are shaping a future where precision medicine is both globally impactful and locally accessible.”