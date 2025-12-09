UAE strengthens leadership as key driver of global maritime system

DUBAI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to strengthen its international presence within the global maritime system through a consistent track record of initiatives, positions, and draft resolutions it has proposed and championed within the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) over the past years.

These efforts have resulted in the adoption of several historic decisions that have supported the development of global maritime operations and solidified the UAE’s position as a leading and influential nation in shaping the future of the maritime transport industry.

The UAE’s continued role has resulted in winning a seat on the IMO Council for five consecutive terms, becoming the first Arab country to achieve this milestone in Category B of the Council. This victory reflects the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s leadership role and reaffirms its status as a global hub for the maritime transport industry.

Throughout its tenure within the organisation, the UAE has championed a package of decisions that have now become part of the global maritime framework. These include: the IMO’s Maritime Capacity Development Strategy, the adoption of Arabic as a working language of the Assembly, the consolidated text of amendments to the IMO Convention, the adoption of standards and procedures for live broadcasting of Assembly sessions, the adoption of the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure, and the inclusion of Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha as official holidays, in addition to urging States to ratify the 2021 amendments to the Convention establishing the organisation.

The UAE has also contributed to the drafting and adoption of several technical, legislative, and regulatory decisions, most notably: the IMO Strategic Plan 2024–2029, implementation of the organisation’s strategy, the results-based budget for 2026–2027, the 2025 Port State Control standards, the 2025 HSSC System Guidelines, the Integrated IMO Number Scheme, the GMDSS satellite communication requirements for navigation and safety, and the 2025 non-exhaustive list of obligations related to the organisation’s instruments.

“Through its active presence within IMO, the UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading maritime hubs, serving as a model in leveraging maritime diplomacy to support sustainable development and enhance the competitiveness of the global economy in the decades ahead," said Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

She added that the historic achievement of winning a seat on the Council in Category B for five consecutive terms confirms the UAE’s international standing and its leadership role in developing global maritime legislation.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to IMO, affirmed that what the UAE has achieved over the past years in enriching the work of the organisation reflects a clear vision based on joint action, enhancing transparency, developing maritime safety and security standards, and facilitating global maritime trade.

He added that these efforts also support developing countries, particularly least developed countries and small island developing states, while strengthening cooperation among Arab states within the global maritime decision-making system.