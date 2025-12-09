Korea to frontload 75% of H1 2026 budget for economic recovery

SEOUL, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Korean Finance Ministry said Tuesday it will frontload 75 percent of next year's expenditure budget in the first half in a move to spur innovation and support economic recovery.

The Cabinet approved a plan to execute 468.3 trillion won (US$318.26 billion) out of the 624.8 trillion won annual spending in the January-June period, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the expenditure covers the general and special accounts and excludes government funds.

The ministry said the spending will focus on supporting a technology-driven ultra-innovation economy, strengthening the social safety framework, enhancing public safety and advancing diplomacy and security that prioritise national interest.