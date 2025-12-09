Sharjah Executive Council approves EPAA, Civil Defence organisational structures

SHARJAH, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, presided over the Council meeting held on Tuesday at the Ruler's Office. The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The Council approved the organisational structures of both the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, which align with the responsibilities of each authority.

The Council also discussed ideas to boost Sharjah's economy by attracting new and exciting businesses that use the latest technology and offer fun recreational activities. These plans are designed to stay current with fast-paced changes and modern skills across different areas, ultimately giving residents enjoyable experiences and engaging activities.

The Council has decided to carefully examine new initiatives, working closely with the authorities in Sharjah, setting rules and guidelines to ensure the activities are beneficial while also honouring the nation’s cultural values and strengthening family connections within the community.