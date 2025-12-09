Emirates Drug Establishment organises UAE's first Clinical Research Forum

DUBAI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), in collaboration with the Drug Information Association (DIA), Middle East and Africa Office, organised the first Clinical Research Forum in the UAE at the American University in Dubai.

The forum brought together a distinguished group of representatives from regulatory authorities, academic institutions, international organisations, healthcare entities, and pharmaceutical and technology companies.

A series of specialised sessions were held on the sidelines of the event, addressing regulatory aspects of clinical research, research ethics and data protection, research quality, and academic–industry partnerships.

The sessions also discussed the readiness of research centres and innovative approaches to attracting clinical studies to the UAE and the wider region, in addition to discussions on the operational preparedness of research sites.

Participating in the forum were Dr. Shaikha Al Mazrouei, Director of Reference National Laboratory, Drug Department, EDE, along with representatives from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, the University of Sharjah, the American University in Dubai, New York University Abu Dhabi, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, AstraZeneca, Amgen, the event’s sponsor, and several other entities involved in clinical research.

The EDE's move to organise the forum aligns with its strategy to oversee and coordinate the regulatory framework for medical products and the research associated with them through a set of key priorities.

These include developing a health sciences sector supported by advanced technologies to ensure pharmaceutical security, drive the growth of medical industries, and cultivate a research environment that accelerates access to innovative therapies while enhancing transparency and international cooperation in the pharmaceutical field.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the EDE, emphasised that the Establishment is committed to building a world-class regulatory environment that stimulates innovation, safeguards patient health, and helps drive meaningful progress in clinical research.

Al Kaabi noted that the EDE will spare no effort to develop flexible, transparent, and forward-looking regulatory frameworks that keep pace with global developments in medical products and clinical research.

She added, “The Emirates Drug Establishment operates with a holistic vision to reinforce pharmaceutical security, ensure the sustainable availability of medical products at competitive prices, and promote the national pharmaceutical model to the highest international standards.”

Dr. Omnia Darwish, General Manager of the DIA for the Middle East and Africa, stressed the importance of the forum, describing it as a pivotal milestone for shaping the future of clinical research in the UAE.

She clarified that the main objective behind the event was to transition from individual initiatives to a coordinated, sustainable national research ecosystem that aligns with the highest international standards and best practices.

Darwish noted that collaboration with the Emirates Drug Establishment, regulatory authorities, universities, and healthcare institutions will enhance the region’s position among the world’s leading countries in clinical research.

She highlighted three key goals the forum seeks to achieve, including strengthening collaboration between government entities and various sectors, standardising regulatory, ethical, and operational frameworks, and building a sustainable environment that enables high-quality clinical research.

Darwish also praised the role that the World Health Organisation plays in supporting governance, ethical oversight, and capacity-building for clinical research across the region.