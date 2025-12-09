BRIDGE Summit: Students showcase innovations in media, creative industries

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The BRIDGE Summit 2025 serves as a dynamic platform for students to present innovative projects across the media and creative industries, powerfully illustrating the expanding role of advanced technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the sector.

The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) pavilion featured contributions from students of the Faculty of Applied Media and the Faculty of Education, showcasing how emerging technologies are reshaping creative practices and storytelling.

The projects demonstrated the fusion of traditional art and heritage with cutting-edge digital technologies, reflecting a forward-looking approach to creative industries while maintaining a strong sense of national identity.

Among the featured initiatives were “Farjan,” which is a showcase of jewellery design and 3D modeling that bridges craftsmanship with digital fabrication, accompanied by branding and AI-generated promotional footage; "Bainouna Luxury Perfume", a complete commercial branding project for a luxury perfume line; "NEKO World Brand", an educational game set prototype; and “The Little Farmer", a story teaching planting concepts through original characters.

In media production and immersive technologies, the platform showcased student-made films addressing social topics through impactful visual storytelling, alongside virtual and augmented reality experiences that allow users to interact with local narratives in simulated environments.

Digital characters, animation inspired by Emirati folklore, and interactive e-books designed to reimagine early learning through dynamic digital content were also on display.

Collectively, these projects reflect a contemporary student vision for the creative industries and national identity, demonstrating how technology can serve as a powerful medium for preserving and transmitting Emirati cultural heritage in engaging, interactive ways—while offering an educational and media experience aligned with the mindset of the digital-native generation.