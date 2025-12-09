Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, Gates Foundation urge action as child deaths projected to rise for first time in century

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- At Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi, leaders from government, philanthropy, business, and civil society issued a unified call to accelerate progress on child survival, preventable maternal deaths and infectious disease eradication.

The appeal was anchored by US$1.9 billion in commitments to advance polio eradication, announced earlier in the day at Abu Dhabi Finance Week, in a pledging moment convened by the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity.

The Foundation contributed $140 million in new funding, reflecting its commitment to ending preventable diseases and advancing a healthier and more resilient world.

Co-hosted by the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity and the Gates Foundation, Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi brought together more than 500 global leaders and changemakers. Together, the leaders delivered a clear message: the world must act now to reverse rising child deaths, stop preventable maternal deaths and finish the job of ending preventable diseases, starting with polio.

New data from the Gates Foundation’s 2025 Goalkeepers Report showed that the number of children dying before age 5 is projected to rise for the first time in a century. Leaders stressed that this turning point demands bold partnership, renewed financing, and a commitment to scaling solutions that can save millions of lives by 2045.

The pledging moment united countries, philanthropic foundations, and development partners in a renewed commitment to end polio. Of the $1.9 billion, approximately $1.2 billion will go to support the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, accelerating vital efforts to reach 370 million children each year with polio vaccines, alongside strengthening health systems in affected countries to protect children from other preventable diseases.

With polio now 99 percent eradicated, leaders stressed that closing the final gap is both a moral imperative and proof that coordinated global action can defeat even the toughest diseases.

“Polio eradication is within reach and today’s generous pledges bring us closer than ever to this goal,” said Dr. Shamma Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Acting Director General of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity. “Both Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi and today’s pledging moment underscore what is possible when countries and donors act together: a world free from polio and a healthier, more resilient future for all.”

The pledges reflect growing recognition that even in a constrained global fiscal environment, strategic investment in human health delivers unmatched returns. A significant portion of the funding will support child survival efforts: expanding vaccine access, protecting newborns, and sustaining critical immunisation programmes in fragile and conflict-affected settings.

“Far too many children are still dying from diseases we know how to prevent,” said Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation. “The tools exist—vaccines, treatments, and proven delivery strategies—and countries are working hard to get them to those who need them most. The support announced today will strengthen those efforts, protect the most vulnerable children, and help the world stay on course to end polio for good.”

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has personally committed $525 million since 2011 to polio eradication, helping to reach more than 400 million children each year with vaccines.

Held in the Middle East and North Africa for the first time, this year’s Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi theme, “Imagine the Possible”, spotlighted what the world can achieve with courage, partnership, and innovation.

Key moments included:

• H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” was honoured with a Goalkeepers Lifetime Achievement Award for her enduring support for women and children. This was followed by an address by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, paying tribute to H.H. Sheikha Fatima’s humanitarian legacy.

• Host David Oyelowo, acclaimed actor and advocate, guiding the evening with purpose and urgency.

• CNN International’s Managing Editor, Becky Anderson bringing Bill Gates and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, together on stage.

• Ramesh Ferris, polio survivor and global champion, delivering a powerful call to achieve eradication.

• Storytelling performances from global changemakers sharing lived experiences on child survival and equity.

• A standout musical performance by Adekunle Gold that energised the audience with a message of resilience and hope.

These voices illustrated that progress is possible when the world commits to it.