Al Ain City Municipality, Eagle Hills reveal new development for Al Ain Oasis

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Eagle Hills, in partnership with Al Ain City Municipality, has unveiled a transformative new chapter for Al Ain Oasis, reintroducing one of the UAE’s most treasured historic landscapes as a serene, year-round destination.

Blending food, landscape, and leisure into a seamless visitor journey, the destination offers distinctive outdoor dining experiences overlooking verdant greenery and thoughtfully designed communal spaces.

These are further enhanced by bespoke light installations that bring the surroundings to life after dusk, creating a multi-sensory environment that deepens visitor engagement.

Expected to be set amid Al Ain’s iconic palm groves and historic falaj waterways, the reimagined Al Ain Oasis will be a dynamic cultural destination that blends heritage, nature and contemporary visitor experiences. At its core is a striking new Elevated Walkway, giving visitors unprecedented views above the palm canopy while preserving the working farms below.

A newly built Watchtower will amplify the sense of discovery, offering sweeping panoramas that celebrate the Oasis as one of the city’s most treasured natural assets.

Tech-enhanced pathways will transform the Oasis into an atmospheric realm of exploration, inviting families and visitors to enjoy its serenity after dark. New curated landscapes, including the Reflection, Ripple and Mist Gardens, provide shaded, immersive spaces inspired by the site’s natural character, encouraging moments of pause, play and community connection.

Throughout the destination, thoughtful additions such as hammocks, seating areas and traditionally inspired F&B concepts ensure every touchpoint feels authentic, timeless and deeply rooted in Emirati culture.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, said,“Al Ain Oasis is one of the most sacred landscapes in our nation’s memory, and a true natural and cultural treasure. Our aim is to reinforce Al Ain Oasis as a cultural anchor and an unforgettable destination that every visitor will hold close to their hearts.”

Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality, said, “The ‘Al Ain Oasis’ project represents an important milestone in showcasing the historical and environmental value of the oasis and enhancing its presence as a leading cultural and tourism destination."

Abu Dhabi’s promotion of Al Ain Region as a living oasis and a leading travel destination for culture, wellness, and adventure is meeting the goals of the emirate’s Tourism Strategy 2030, with the aim to welcome around 520,000 overnight leisure hotel guests to the region by 2030.

For generations, Al Ain Oasis has shaped the city’s identity through its iconic palm groves, traditional farms, and historic falaj systems found nowhere else in the region. Today, it stands as one of the UAE’s most treasured landscapes, where nature and heritage seamlessly converge.