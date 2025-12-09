University of Sharjah, LG NOVA explore establishing emerging technologies projects

SHARJAH, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, has met with representatives from LG NOVA, the innovation arm for LG Electronics, and Aurion Capital to explore strategic collaboration opportunities.

The discussion focused on establishing an Innovation Hub at the University of Sharjah to support joint technology development and business acceleration, and to collaborate on the hub with LG NOVA’s centres in Silicon Valley and in West Virginia.

The discussion also centred on the University of Sharjah’s participation in Aurion Capital’s new global investment initiative, which aims to build bridges between Asia, the GCC, and America through regional hubs that will power a globally connected innovation ecosystem.

During the meeting, Prof. Agamy emphasised that forging collaborations with global leaders such as LG aligns with the university’s strategic plan, which focuses on establishing collaborations with global industrial powerhouses, thereby empowering students and researchers to transform ideas into real-world innovations.

“We believe in nurturing a robust, holistic ecosystem that links academia with industry, helping our students and researchers translate their ideas into practical innovations in artificial intelligence, digital health, sustainable energy, and other vital fields. These discussions underscore our dedication to supporting a knowledge-based economy and further securing Sharjah’s place as a regional hub for innovation, all of which aligns with the UAE’s vision for a dynamic, technology-enabled future,” Prof. Agamy stated.

Ali Diallo, Founder and Managing Partner at Aurion Capital, stressed the strategic value of a regional approach in driving sustainable innovation through strategic investments in emerging technologies. “The University of Sharjah is a vital partner in building an integrated innovation network in the region.”

The proposed Innovation Hub will serve as a collaborative platform, bringing together academic and research expertise from UoS and from LG NOVA’s global innovation ecosystem.