BRIDGE Summit: Chinese Director highlights event’s role in expanding global media ties

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Chinese Executive Producer, Director and Screenwriter Stanley Tong said that the BRIDGE Summit 2025 offers a pioneering platform for cross-border cooperation in media, entertainment and sports.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of BRIDGE Summit, Tong said, "From the first day of the event, I observed a strong presence of modern technologies, not only those linked to the film industry, but also to technology and emerging innovations more broadly. This is extremely important at this time, as it helps unify efforts toward achieving better outcomes across all fields."

Tong recalled his first visit to the UAE in 2014, when he began writing the blockbuster film Kung Fu Yoga, later shot in the Emirates. He said the experience benefited from extensive support from government bodies, police, and production authorities, as well as cooperation from local actors and crews.

He added that he is currently writing a script for a new film that will be shot in the UAE, noting that the country’s ongoing development across multiple sectors has encouraged him to return with a fresh cinematic production.