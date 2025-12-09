Former UK Deputy PM calls for joint action on AI, misinformation at BRIDGE Summit

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Rt Hon Sir Oliver Dowden KCB CBE MP, former Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has said that global cooperation between governments and industry is essential to confronting the rising threats of misinformation, disinformation and artificial intelligence (AI), describing BRIDGE Summit 2025 as a crucial platform for shaping these responses.

“As a former deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom, and as the United Kingdom’s digital and culture secretary, I am bringing my perspective to the Summit on how to tackle misinformation and disinformation,” he told Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the second day of BRIDGE Summit at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.

He noted that creativity is changing, particularly the role of global creators and the contribution they can make, as well as the wider regulatory landscape. He described these as important challenges being addressed at the summit.

Speaking about responses to emerging technological risks, he stressed that only cooperation between government and private industry can address the biggest challenges. He said this applied both to AI generating false images and to misinformation and disinformation circulating on social media platforms.

Sir Oliver Dowden emphasised that such cooperation is the only way to confront the largest issues societies face, adding that this is why a summit of this nature carries such importance.

He underlined the essential role of international cooperation. He recalled addressing the United Nations General Assembly in 2023 on AI, outlining both its threats and opportunities. He said he had called at the time for a new multilateralism to ensure that the benefits of AI are used responsibly, while societies remain aware of the challenges that it poses. He described the summit as an important forum for advancing those ideas.

Sir Oliver noted that he currently chairs the United Kingdom-Emirati Parliamentary Group, which he said provides another valuable platform for strengthening bilateral ties.

He advised policymakers and industry leaders to remain open-eyed and open-minded, and to understand new technologies through direct engagement. He added that building partnerships is vital, and that working with others is essential to making the most of emerging tools.

He said that throughout his many meetings, he has seen how partnerships between the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, and between the private technology sector and government regulation, form a highly exciting agenda.