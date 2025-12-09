MOCCAE inaugurates 1st Biosecurity Forum, underscoring new phase in national Ppeparedness

DUBAI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), inaugurated the first edition of the Biosecurity Forum, organised by the Ministry with broad participation from government leaders, international experts, academics, and private-sector representatives. The Forum aims to unify national efforts to strengthen the biosecurity ecosystem and to ensure preparedness for any potential future challenges.

The Forum is part of the UAE’s strategic vision to build an integrated and sustainable biosecurity system that safeguards developmental gains and ensures the highest standards of prevention and safety for society and key sectors.

This vision was strongly reflected in the Forum's discussions, which covered central themes ranging from the role of national legislation and policies as the first line of defence, and the One Health approach as a central enabler of sustainable biosecurity, to the utilisation of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies for early detection, and the enhancement of future readiness through digital modelling and the development of simulation scenarios to support proactive action.

In her opening remarks, Dr Amna Al Dahak said that the launch of the first edition of the Biosecurity Forum marks the beginning of a new phase in national preparedness. She highlighted that the Forum reflects the vision of the wise leadership, which regards biosecurity as a fundamental pillar of the comprehensive national security ecosystem, advancing crisis response while reinforcing prevention and proactive readiness.

She said, “We meet amid global transformations that have demonstrated that biological risks recognise no borders, and that safeguarding public health, food sustainability, and environmental safety are interconnected priorities that must be addressed together.

On this basis, our efforts culminated in the Cabinet’s adoption of the second edition of the National Biosecurity Framework, which serves as the strategic compass guiding our work for the coming years. It is grounded in strengthening our preventive and response capacities, developing infrastructure, and advancing research and innovation.”

She added, “Our goal is to establish a national ecosystem based on the ‘One Health’ principle and to transition our approach from crisis response to proactive prevention. Currently, in collaboration with experts and the private sector, we are working to develop innovative solutions that turn risks into opportunities for scientific advancement. This will help build ‘sustainable bio-immunity’ supported by strong legislation and accurate data. Through these efforts, the UAE aims to become a global model of resilience and recovery flexibility.”

The Forum acted as a strategic platform to announce the nation’s future directions in this important field, based on the National Biosecurity Framework 2023–2032 (Second Edition), adopted by the Cabinet last May.

The Framework is a cornerstone for the efforts of all stakeholders over the coming years, with a focus on four principal areas: strengthening national prevention and response capabilities, expanding research and innovation activities, developing a comprehensive biological emergency management ecosystem, and enhancing the UAE’s biosecurity infrastructure. Its main goal is to ensure business continuity and safeguard the national economy and public health against potential biological threats.

The Forum commenced with its first dialogue session, aptly titled 'National Policies and Legislation as a Cornerstone of Biosecurity: Reality and Aspirations'. The session convened specialists from a range of pertinent entities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation (EOCN), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Emirates Health Services (EHS).

The speakers underscored the critical importance of aligning national legislation with international obligations to ensure coordinated action and effectively tackle transnational biosecurity challenges.

A specialist lecture was delivered by the Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE), titled 'Current Challenges and the Future of Biosecurity under the One Health Approach'. The lecture highlighted the One Health approach as a core pillar for strengthening the biosecurity ecosystem. It serves as a strategic framework integrating public health, animal health, and environmental systems, thereby emphasising its pivotal role in the early detection of epidemics and the anticipation of biological risks.

The second dialogue session, aptly titled "Harnessing Modern Technologies and Artificial Intelligence as a Shield for Biosecurity", convened a distinguished group of experts. These specialists represented several key organisations, including the General Command of Dubai Police, the UAE BIOTECH Research Centre, Khalifa University, and Baynunah Genetic Solutions – a firm specialising in biotechnology-based solutions employing genetic fingerprinting and molecular genetics.

The session thoroughly explored the promising potential of artificial intelligence, genetic fingerprinting, big data analytics, and machine learning. Specifically, it highlighted their role in advancing early detection, refining risk-prediction tools, developing accurate diagnostic methodologies, and accelerating vaccine development, all crucial for combating epidemics and bolstering supply chain resilience.

The Forum concluded with a scientific workshop that explored the practical applications of the topics discussed in the previous sessions. This workshop presented several simulation scenarios, all themed 'Digital Modelling: An Early Warning System for Future Biological Risks'. Experts from MOCCAE, the United Arab Emirates University, and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) delivered presentations.

The session underscored the importance of adopting an advanced scientific approach, rooted in algorithms and real-world data, to develop proactive simulation scenarios for anticipated biological risks and threats. This approach furnishes decision-makers with scientifically robust insights, thereby enhancing societal protection and bolstering national preparedness.

At the conclusion of the Forum, participants reached a unified vision: sustainable biosecurity necessitates an effective strategic partnership, one that moves beyond the traditional remits of government entities, the private sector, and academic institutions.

The Forum recommended the adoption of the latest international standards and protocols, alongside the localisation of advanced technologies and smart systems for monitoring, analysis, and response. This includes implementing the 'One Health' approach and leveraging artificial intelligence and digital modelling to ensure national preparedness and a proactive stance in safeguarding national assets and securing the future for generations to come.

These recommendations align with the National Biosecurity Framework 2023–2032, which serves as a national roadmap for strengthening the nation's comprehensive biosecurity over the next decade.