Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025: Investcorp targets US$6 billion in investments during current fiscal year

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Yusef Al Yusef, Global Head of Distribution at Investcorp, said that the group aims to invest no less than US$6 billion during its current fiscal year, spanning from 1st July 2025 to 30th June 2026. These investments will target private equity, real estate, including infrastructure, and debt instruments.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Al Yusuf said these investments form part of robust expansion plans that reflect growing opportunities in global markets, particularly in the US.

He noted that Abu Dhabi Finance Week has become a pivotal event since its launch, offering a platform that brings together global financial sector leaders. He emphasised that Investcorp has been one of the first institutions to establish a presence at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) since 2014.

Al Yusuf added that the group took a significant step about two years ago by listing Investcorp Capital on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), which strengthened its presence in Abu Dhabi and the UAE and supported its growth ambitions in the region.

He explained that Investcorp Capital is one of the few companies of its kind in the Middle East, as it enables retail investors, not just institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, to invest directly in a diversified portfolio of strategies, including private equity, real estate and infrastructure, and private credit instruments.