Sri Lankan Army commends efficiency of UAE SAR team during floods, landslides

COLOMBO, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) --The Sri Lankan Army commended the efficiency of the UAE Search and rescue (SAR) team and its high capabilities in dealing with difficult environments, the precision of its fieldwork, and its rapid access to affected sites.

This comes as the UAE search and rescue team continues carrying out its field missions in areas impacted by floods and landslides in Sri Lanka.

Today, the team found another body in the Wattegama area, bringing the total number of bodies recovered to 19 since operations began. The search in the area was temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall and landslides, and operations are set to resume tomorrow morning to continue searching for the missing.

The team is using advanced equipment and specialised search dogs to comb through sites and reach missing persons under rubble and soil, as part of the UAE’s urgent response to support the friendly Sri Lankan people.