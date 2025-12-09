BRIDGE Summit: Chairperson of Sun Media Group says three-day summit opens deep discussion about media's role in age of hyper-information

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Yang Lan, Chairperson of the Sun Media Group, said that the BRIDGE Summit offers a global vision of the pivotal role played by the media sector and the creative industries.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), she said the event provides an inspiring global platform for dialogue and cooperation aimed at strengthening the sector’s role in community development.

She noted that the summit comes at a highly important time, as the world is witnessing rapid transformations in communications technologies and artificial intelligence.

She pointed out that the name “BRIDGE” is not merely a title, but a vision and a bridge connecting people, ideas, and cultures. She emphasised that the UAE today represents a vital bridge linking East and West, making this gathering an ideal global platform for dialogue, cooperation, and building new bridges between peoples.

She added that, with its rich programme and specialised workshops, the BRIDGE Summit is an important opportunity for content creators and innovators to meet and exchange expertise. She noted that the summit’s discussions on the future of media, generative AI, and the responsibility of digital platforms are shaping the features of a new phase in which human creativity integrates with the growing capabilities of technology.

She said, “It is an honour for me to be one of the speakers at the BRIDGE Summit and to meet an elite group of experts and decision-makers from around the world. I have worked in the media field for more than 35 years, and I was among the first to present documentaries to Chinese audiences about the history of artificial intelligence and its development since 2016. Since then, I have closely followed the major transformations AI has brought to content industries—whether in production, distribution, or the overall media experience.”

She noted that the BRIDGE Summit opens a deep discussion about the role of media in the age of hyper-information, stressing that media is no longer merely a tool for conveying news, but has become an advanced industry based on innovation, research, and data—requiring a deep understanding of audiences and how they interact with content.

She revealed that Sun Media Group is currently working on leading projects exploring the intersection of technology and the arts. The group organised an international digital arts exhibition, and also launched the “Reviving Crafts” exhibition, which brings together intangible heritage and contemporary design using AI tools to reveal new details and innovative dimensions of creativity.

She added, “We have also developed immersive entertainment experiences based on AI technologies in Beijing, Shanghai, and other cities, turning them into interactive spaces that are increasingly attracting young people. We aim to expand their global presence, enabling this type of digital art to move beyond experimentation into broader areas of cultural impact.”

She explained that the world today is witnessing what could be described as a true democratisation of the creative process, along with an expansion of cross-sector innovation.

She concluded by emphasising that the BRIDGE Summit is a platform that looks beyond technology itself, underscoring that the essence of progress is human connection and mutual inspiration—and that the future of media depends on societies’ ability to build stronger, more resilient relationships between people, knowledge, and technology.