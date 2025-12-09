ADFD participates in technical meeting of ACG Heads of Operations in Riyadh

RIYADH, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) convened a periodic technical meeting of Heads of Operations on December 8–9, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss joint initiatives and development projects. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) was among participants in the two-day meeting.

The meeting served as a routine session to continue ongoing work, deliver progress reports, and implement directives at the technical level.

Hosted by the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND), the meeting brought together senior representatives and experts from all ACG member institutions. Participants reviewed progress on ongoing programmes, explored new opportunities for collaboration, and agreed on key priorities to accelerate sustainable development across member and partner countries.

Discussions focused on enhancing joint financing mechanisms, promoting innovation in development cooperation, and advancing climate resilience and social programs aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The group also followed up on prior engagements, including virtual meetings held on November 27 with the Green Climate Fund and the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, aimed at fostering new partnerships with potential partners to achieve shared objectives.

The meeting highlighted several key topics, including the Abdlatif Y. Al-Hamad Development Award in the Arab World, Prince Talal International Prize for Human Development, the Group’s Advisory Report on future strategic directions, and outcomes from ACG’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, held in October in Washington, D.C.

Representatives emphasised the importance of solidarity, shared learning, and coordinated action to address emerging global challenges and strengthen the Group’s collective impact.

The outcomes of the meeting will help guide and reinforce the ACG’s commitment to effective partnerships, innovative financing, and sustainable development globally.