Inception, Cerebras, MBZUAI release Jais 2

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Inception (a G42 company), Cerebras Systems and the Institute of Foundation Models at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), today announced Jais 2, the world’s leading open-weight Arabic Large Language Model (LLM).

Built from the ground up with 70 billion parameters and trained on the richest Arabic-first dataset to date, the latest generation of Jais 2 will be available for download on Inception’s HuggingFace and the web application.

Powered by a redesigned architecture and cleaner training data, Jais delivers stronger reasoning, greater fluency across Modern Standard Arabic (MSA) and regional dialects, and strong performance in English. It is engineered to navigate real-world linguistic behavior, including code-switching and informal tone, while maintaining advanced technical and creative capabilities.

Jais 2 also integrates a comprehensive safety-first framework supported by instruction-tuning, evaluation and continuous user feedback, ensuring the model remains reliable, and adaptative over time. It has proven to be adept across wide-ranging content covering Arabic poetry, culture and social-media tone of voice. The result is a model that captures Arabic as a language, the way it is used every day, across conversations, culture and modern expression.

Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception, said:“The use of Arabic within AI has historically been constrained by limited datasets and fragmented representation. Jais 2 addresses these limitations by bringing unprecedented depth, nuance, and contextual intelligence to the language. From dialect to tone, the model understands Arabic as it is spoken, written, and lived. We are incredibly proud to help deliver a system that will accelerate innovation for millions across the region and beyond.”

Natalia Vassilieva, VP and Field CTO, Cerebras Systems, said:“Jais underscores the UAE’s growing leadership in building advanced, open-weight AI systems. At Cerebras, we’re proud that Jais 2 was both trained and is now served on Cerebras systems, in close partnership with our UAE collaborators.

By combining their expertise with ML techniques, uniquely enabled by Cerebras hardware, we achieved state-of-the-art quality using only a fraction of the compute used to train similar-sized models in the past. The momentum in the UAE is remarkable, and we remain committed to empowering this ecosystem with efficient compute and deep collaboration to accelerate innovation and broaden access to high-performance AI.”

Professor Preslav Nakov, Department Chair and Professor of Natural Language Processing, at MBZUAI, said: “Arabic has long been underserved in AI development due to limited high-quality data for training large language models.

Today, with Jais, we mark a defining advancement for Arabic AI, as we share a model that is built not only with scale, but with cultural and linguistic fidelity at its core. By dramatically expanding the quality and diversity of Arabic data, we have created a foundation that reflects the richness of the Arabic language. This model stands as an example of how AI can evolve through cultural alignment, safety-centered design, and open innovation.”

Jais Chat is now available on https://jaischat.ai/.