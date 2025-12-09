UAE marks International Anti-Corruption Day

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE marks the International Anti-Corruption Day, observed annually on 9 December, amid the achievement of qualitative accomplishments and advanced global rankings in good governance, transparency, anti-corruption efforts, and institutional excellence.

As part of its sustainable development aspirations, the UAE has adopted these standards by taking a set of measures and steps aimed at achieving its objectives, including enacting laws and legislation to reinforce these principles, signing international agreements concerned with combating corruption in all its forms, and hosting specialised international conferences on the subject.

The UAE ranked fourth globally for Government Efficiency for 2025, according to the annual World Competitiveness report issued by the IMD World Competitiveness Centre, and ranked first globally for the absence of bureaucracy. These figures clearly reflect the country’s efforts to enhance the performance and efficiency of the government apparatus and streamline its work in line with international standards.

The UAE has also emphasised the importance of international coordination to confront corruption and combat financial crimes, intensifying efforts to strengthen international coordination and exchange expertise in consolidating the principles of transparency, integrity, and combating financial crimes.

In this context, Abu Dhabi hosted a number of international conferences during 2025, attracting an elite group of international experts and specialists, including the INTERPOL Global Anti-Corruption and Asset Recovery Conference, which discussed best practices in government procurement, recovery of illicit assets, and cooperation between investigative and oversight bodies and the private sector.

In a step reflecting the country’s growing presence on the international oversight stage, the UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) has been elected as a member of the Executive Council of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), during the 62nd meeting of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

This milestone highlights the UAE’s growing presence on the global oversight stage and marks a significant achievement in the country’s journey in promoting sound governance and financial oversight.

The appointment reflects international recognition of the UAE Audit Institution’s active role in advancing transparency and accountability both regionally and globally.

In this context, the UAE is committed to the highest global standards in combating international financial crimes through its efforts to fight money laundering and terrorism financing, via effective measures to confront financial crime—reinforcing its global standing in combating financial crimes and illicit financing.

These efforts culminated in the UAE being removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) “enhanced monitoring” list, after the Higher Committee overseeing the national strategy to combat money laundering and terrorism financing succeeded in achieving this milestone. The achievement strengthens the UAE’s global reputation and confidence in its financial system and national framework for combating money laundering and terrorism financing, and supports its strategic plans to build trade and economic partnerships with countries around the world.

International agreements represent an important part of states’ commitment to the core provisions and principles contained in these agreements, given their positive impact in ensuring countries’ compliance.

In this regard, the UAE signed the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) —a convention adopted by the UN General Assembly and opened for signature from 9th to 11th December 2003—and then ratified it on 22nd February 2006. The UAE also signed the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime on 9 December 2005 and ratified it on 22nd February 2006.

The UAE joined as a founding member of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), which was established on 30 November 2004 as a voluntary regional association to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.