UAE, Ireland discuss expanding cooperation, enhancing connectivity between business communities

DUBAI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, held a bilateral meeting at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai with Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment of Ireland, to explore ways of strengthening cooperation in the new economy, future tourism projects, and opportunities to support partnerships between the public and private sectors in the UAE and Ireland.

Bin Touq affirmed during the meeting that relations between the UAE and Ireland are built on solid foundations of cooperation in key economic and developmental sectors that are priorities for both countries, including the new economy, hospitality, and tourism development.

He noted that the tourism sector is one of the main pillars of this cooperation, enhancing business competitiveness and serving the interests of both sides.

Bin Touq emphasised the importance of continued engagement between the business communities of the UAE and Ireland, as it contributes to developing additional joint initiatives and supports increased investment flows and tourism exchange between their markets, especially given that the two countries are connected by 32 weekly flights, which boosts tourism and business activity and opens further opportunities for collaboration in these vital sectors.

The two sides also discussed the ongoing preparations for the Investopia Global Dublin, scheduled to be held in the middle of this month in the Irish capital, which brings together a select group of entrepreneurs, specialists and decision-makers, and aims to highlight opportunities to enhance cooperation in future economic sectors.