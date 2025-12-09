Hamdan bin Mohammed announces citywide introduction of contactless hotel check-in technology to enhance visitor experience

DUBAI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced the citywide introduction of a one-time contactless hotel guest check-in solution.

This initiative sets a new global benchmark for guest convenience, safety, and innovation in the hospitality sector, and will allow guests to bypass in-person check-in procedures once implemented at the city’s hotels and holiday homes. It represents a significant step forward in achieving the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to further consolidate Dubai's position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

The pioneering biometric and digital technology capability, developed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and available through several independent providers, is now available for immediate integration at hotels and holiday homes across Dubai, empowering guests to enjoy a seamless and expedited arrival experience. Its introduction underscores Dubai's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to further enhance its position as a future-forward global tourism destination, prioritising both guest satisfaction and operational excellence, and is in line with the D33's focus on digital transformation and smart city initiatives.

The innovative system allows guests to complete all check-in formalities prior to their arrival, directly from their mobile phones. By uploading essential identification documentation and biometric data once, the entire process is streamlined, significantly reducing or eliminating traditional check-in times. Upon arrival, guests can bypass the usual check-in desk formalities at the start of every stay at participating hotels.

The securely held data then remains valid until the identification document expires, meaning only a quick authentication, such as through facial recognition, would be required on subsequent visits. Repeat visitors make up almost a quarter of total annual visitation to Dubai, and this new service welcomes them to the city with added convenience, consolidating their affinity for the destination.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said: “Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, our city continues to lead the way in embracing innovation and creating unparalleled experiences. By leveraging cutting-edge solutions, we are not only enhancing the visitor journey, but also strategically positioning Dubai for sustained tourism growth.

Aligning perfectly with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, the rollout of this technology is a testament to our vision for a smart, seamless, and secure urban environment and reflects our commitment to further consolidating Dubai's position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.”

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), added, “The introduction of this citywide one-time contactless check-in solution is a pivotal moment for Dubai's hospitality industry and a clear demonstration of our progress towards achieving the goals of the D33 agenda.

Furthermore, it showcases the transformative power of collaboration across the public and private sectors in Dubai, delivering benefits to both stakeholders and visitors. Guided by our city’s visionary leadership, we continue to pursue opportunities to facilitate the continued growth of the city’s tourism ecosystem and further elevate its vital contribution to the emirate’s economy.”

The solution is designed for easy integration into existing hotel apps or web platforms, ensuring a smooth transition for participating establishments. Beyond its immediate benefits, the technology holds significant potential to be leveraged across other tourism touchpoints, such as car rentals, paving the way for a more integrated and customised visitor experience throughout the city.

It also builds on the incorporation of smart technology across the destination, including the introduction of smart tunnels at Dubai International Airport, which have reduced processing times at passport control to just seconds.

Dubai’s hospitality sector has been one of the cornerstones of its growth as a global destination, with world-class facilities and service available at 820 hotels and hotel apartments across the city. Complementing Dubai’s wider offerings, it has helped the city reach new heights, welcoming 15.70 million international overnight visitors in the first ten months of 2025, up 5% year-on-year, with guests spending a total of 36.71 million room nights at hotels across the emirate.