Mansoor bin Mohammed opens Automechanika Dubai 2025

DUBAI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, inaugurated today (Tuesday) the 22nd edition of Automechanika Dubai 2025, the largest trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket and service industry in the Middle East and Africa, which will run until 11 December at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

H.H. said that Automechanika Dubai 2025 continues to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global platform for the latest automotive service solutions and technologies, bringing together local, regional, and international companies and reflecting growing confidence in the city’s opportunities for sector growth and development.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor added that the innovations showcased by companies this year align with Dubai’s drive to adopt modern technologies and build an integrated infrastructure for the automotive and transport sector, highlighting the exhibition as a key platform for global companies to present their latest solutions.

H.H. noted that Automechanika Dubai 2025 helps advance the sector and boost competitiveness by introducing smarter, more sustainable technologies, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a hub for innovation and a platform connecting decision-makers and industry leaders to shape the future of automotive and logistics services.

During the tour of the Exhibition, H.H. visited leading national, regional, and international companies showcasing advanced solutions and technologies for automotive services, maintenance, and spare parts.

He toured pavilions of Golden Extreme, Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT), and T.C.N. His Highness also toured the German pavilion where he stopped by stands of ZF Services for smart driving systems. He also visited the stand of Brembo, Central Motors, New East, and Dynatrade. Sheikh Mansoor also toured the stands of Al Shamali Group, Euro Diesel, Türkiye Klinic Global, and Anand Exports.

This year’s edition of the event brings together more than 2,400 exhibitors, representing more than 60 countries across 20 halls, and featuring a number of dedicated international pavilions.

With an 11% net increase in exhibition space, now exceeding 92,000 square meters, the exhibition is underscoring its position as one of the leading trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket and services industry in the region.

A comprehensive conference and workshop programme will run alongside the exhibition, focusing on Automechanika Dubai’s key pillars, including sustainability, innovation, digitalisation and electrification, and training and safety. The sessions will bring together policymakers, OEMs, suppliers, distributors, fleet operators, and service providers to explore the trends defining the aftermarket of tomorrow.