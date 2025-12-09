ENEC Group CEO becomes first Arab, Asian appointed to Chair WANO- Atlanta Centre

ABU DHABI,9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) today announced that its Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Al Hammadi, has been appointed Chairman of the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO)-Atlanta Center in the United States.

This appointment marks the first time an Arab and Asian leader has held this position, reflecting the UAE’s growing global leadership in the civil nuclear energy sector.

WANO advances nuclear safety and reliability through its global network that connects operators and shares best practice across the industry. The WANO-Atlanta Center brings together member utilities that operate more than 100 commercial nuclear units across North America as well as select international operators, creating a strong platform for alignment on performance, peer review and operational experience.

Al Hammadi’s appointment as Chairman reflects international recognition of ENEC’s contributions to global nuclear operating excellence and commitment to the highest international standards of nuclear quality and safety. He has played an active leadership role within WANO for over a decade, joining the Atlanta Center Governing Board in August 2015 and serving as WANO President in 2022-2024.

This announcement comes amid a new level of momentum in the United States’ civil nuclear sector, with recent federal actions and industry partnerships signaling support for accelerating the deployment of new civil nuclear energy plants. It also follows recent partnership agreements between ENEC and U.S. industry leaders to advance global civil nuclear deployment.

Through MoUs with Westinghouse and GE Vernova, among others, ENEC is exploring joint development opportunities including expansion of the fuel supply chain and potential investment in nuclear deployment.

As a member of the WANO-Atlanta Center, ENEC is aligned with U.S civil nuclear operating practices, and with the UAE regulatory environment and requirements originating from US NRC Regulations, ENEC is now poised to mobilize quickly with U.S. partners on joint projects.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, “This appointment highlights our advanced Emirati expertise in the civil nuclear energy sector, which has been achieved thanks to the guidance and continuous support of the UAE Leadership. In this regard, we reaffirm our commitment to continue supporting all members as part of our ongoing efforts to achieve nuclear operational excellence. WANO’s mission - to maximise safety and reliability - has been central to ENEC’s operating philosophy, and we are committed to contributing to WANO-Atlanta Center’s expertise in addition to operating excellence for the global nuclear fleet.”

“Building on ENEC’s proven expertise in delivery and operations, I look forward to continuing our work with U.S. partners to accelerate nuclear deployment to the highest standards of nuclear quality, safety and reliability to boost national energy security at a time of unprecedented power demand.”

As the developer and operator of the four-unit Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the UAE, ENEC has delivered one of the most successful new nuclear programs globally. Barakah generates 40 TWh of clean electricity annually, providing 25 percent of the UAE’s total electricity demand. It is the largest source of electricity in the region – offering clean baseload electricity to power energy-intensive industries, technology companies and communities across the nation.

ENEC is now leveraging this expertise through global partnerships to invest, partner and cooperate with other nations and companies to realise the benefits of civil nuclear energy.