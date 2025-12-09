AD Ports Group achieves Guinness World Records Title for deploying most AI agents in single logistics facility

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a global enabler of integrated trade, transport and logistics solutions, was recognised by Guinness World Records™ for the most AI agents deployed in a logistics facility.

AD Ports Group received the recognition after deploying 205 AI agents across its global operations.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, were presented with the official certificate.

This Guinness World Records title underscores the Group’s leadership in harnessing AI to transform mission-critical logistics operations. By deploying autonomous agents across functions ranging from cargo handling to warehouse automation, AD Ports Group has delivered measurable efficiency gains, cost reductions, and operational resilience at scale.

Key innovations include the Vessel Speed Optimiser, which cut fuel consumption by approximately 3%; the Container Balancer, which boosted utilisation by 90%; and the Intelligent Workforce Scheduler, which reduced HR processing times by more than 90%.

The deployment of AI agents marks a fundamental shift in how logistics systems operate, enabling real-time decision-making, predictive planning, and autonomous coordination at a scale previously unattainable. According to a survey published by PwC across industries, approximately 79 percent of companies using AI agents report adopting them at scale, and 66 percent have recorded measurable productivity gains, underscoring the transformative impact of agentic AI on operational performance.

Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, said, “Innovation is becoming one of the most powerful drivers of national strength and economic resilience. At AD Ports Group, we are embedding advanced AI agents across our operations to redefine how trade, logistics and infrastructure are orchestrated at scale. This recognition is a testament to our efforts to support the nation's ambition to lead global infrastructure and trade, and reinforces the UAE’s position as a pioneer in applying intelligent technologies that deliver strategic value.”

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, “This Guinness World Records™ title, reflects not only our pioneering efforts to integrate AI into our global operations, but our consistent effort to be an industry leader in innovation and technology as we pursue our transformative mission of enabling global trade.

Under the wide guidance of our leadership in the UAE, we are building a future-proof workforce environment where human expertise and artificial intelligence work side by side to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient operations.”

Mohamed Jamal-Eddine, Group Chief Information Officer at AD Ports Group, said, “Our AI agents which we also identify as our digital co-workers are designed around real operational needs and measurable outcomes, the equivalent of a full-time employee.

They are integrated directly into decision-making workflows to solve challenges at scale. Guinness World Records recognises the forerunner nature of our deployed AI models, which will continue to evolve and expand across our global operations, in alignment with our digital transformation roadmap.”

AD Ports Group’s latest milestone in agentic AI reflects its ambition to embed intelligent decision-making at the core of global logistics, accelerating efficiency, unlocking new capabilities, and strengthening human-AI collaboration across its network.

This approach is captured in the Group’s recently released blueprint, “Building Human-AI Teams: AD Ports Group's Blueprint for Tomorrow's Workforce,” which details how AI-powered agents are reshaping operations, elevating human potential, and enabling scalable growth internationally.