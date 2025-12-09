BRIDGE Summit 2025 offers vital platform for African media to collaborate, grow: Viory representative

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Alex Kobia, Africa Distribution Representative at Viory, said that the BRIDGE Summit 2025 is a very good platform for African media players to meet others in the same industry, interact with them, exchange ideas, and identify opportunities for expansion.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the inaugural BRIDGE Summit at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, he said the summit allows African media professionals “to engage with peers, explore technological advancements, and learn about new methods of production, distribution, and transmission.” He added that the forum provides African broadcasters with the chance to observe how international organisations operate and to build partnerships that could help expand their influence beyond the African subcontinent.

Alex Kobia noted that, with rapid technological progress, networks no longer need to follow the traditional path of organic growth. “They can now leapfrog to modern broadcasting models using social media and platforms such as YouTube,” he said. This, he added, enables African media outlets to disseminate news and information to global audiences rather than limiting their reach to local or regional territories. The summit, he said, offers space for interaction and capacity growth.

He stressed that African creators must work together, recognising that the continent has a wealth of untold stories. “Africa is not defined by catastrophes or disaster,” he said, “but by deep cultural diversity.” All 54 countries hold rich heritage, some with more than 200 tribes, each offering unique narratives. He highlighted the many developmental, health, and scientific stories emerging across the continent, “with new discoveries happening every day.”

He underlined the importance of partnerships with international organisations. African news creators, he said, “can collaborate globally to exchange content and broaden their influence, increasing both the volume and quality of material delivered to their audiences.”

Alex, who has held senior leadership roles across multiple television networks and production operations, including Africa Media Group Limited, said that the Middle East also has compelling stories to share, including advances in entertainment and significant development projects. He pointed to the region’s AI powered innovations, which he said “could benefit African media markets.”

He said the BRIDGE Summit has created an opportunity to build partnerships at a time when the industry is witnessing major advances in how news is gathered, produced, and distributed. He added that such collaboration would be very helpful for the entire industry.