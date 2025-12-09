2025 Global Financial Regulators Summit discusses private credit market

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM hosted the 4th edition of the Global Financial Regulators Summit during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2025, convening senior regulatory representatives from the MENA, European and Asian regions. Several major players from the US industry were also invited to share experience and views.

The Global Financial Regulators Summit has emerged as a premier international forum, convening the world’s leading financial regulators in an exclusive, closed-door setting.

The Summit facilitates high-level collaboration on regulatory innovation, emerging challenges, and evolving financial frameworks, with a focus on ensuring the resilience and integrity of the global financial systems.

As the financial landscape evolves with emerging trends and technologies, this year’s exclusive assembly focused on the evolution of the private credit market globally. The rise of private credit has been one of the key topics of discussion around the Non-Bank Financial Intermediation (NBFI) sector and private credit funds have become one of the fastest-growing segments of the global financial system.

The market’s fast growth has drawn the attention and scrutiny of global regulators and market participants alike, notably on matters related to leverage, liquidity and interconnectedness, as well as retail appetite for products in this sector

The two roundtables focused respectively on recent market developments, associated risks and how to address them. The exclusive Summit’s high-level deliberations were later conveyed to public attendees of the Abu Dhabi Finance Week.