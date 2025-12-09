Nahyan bin Mubarak visits MENA Bitcoin Conference in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the second edition of the Middle East and North Africa Bitcoin Conference (Bitcoin MENA), organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the global firm BTC Inc, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The event witnessed wide participation from global leaders in digital technology, Bitcoin industry pioneers, and decentralized finance experts from around the world.

During the visit, Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that the conference serves as a leading platform that brings together experts, innovators, and decision-makers to explore the future of Bitcoin and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for emerging technologies.

He said: “Bitcoin MENA 2025 represents a pivotal moment in the region’s journey towards digital transformation. It reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering innovation and building bridges between traditional values and modern technologies, while highlighting Abu Dhabi’s growing status as a global destination for future technologies and the digital assets ecosystem.”

He added: “Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the nation continues to strengthen its global standing in advanced technology and digital innovation. His Highness’ unwavering support for development initiatives and his dedication to building an advanced knowledge-based economy form a strong foundation for the success of such international conferences. This reflects the UAE’s vision of becoming a leading global hub for cutting-edge technologies and digital transformation.”

He also noted that digital currencies have become an essential part of the global economy, contributing to transparency, efficiency, and the development of innovative financial systems aligned with future needs.

The second edition of the conference featured an enhanced program with more than 234 local and international speakers, representation from 62 countries, and participation of over 500 exhibitors and brands, alongside prominent figures from government and private institutions. Experts and industry leaders discussed the latest developments in Bitcoin, digital trends, and the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the decentralized economy.

The return of the Middle East and North Africa Bitcoin Conference to Abu Dhabi reflects the emirate’s expanding influence as a global platform for dialogue and innovation in the digital assets sector. The event was organized as part of ADNEC Group’s strategy to support emerging industries and attract leading events that contribute to the future economy and knowledge exchange, in line with the UAE’s vision for the next fifty years.

The partnership between ADNEC Group and BTC Inc in organizing this major international event—one of the world’s most significant Bitcoin platforms—played a vital role in expanding international cooperation and promoting innovation in one of the most rapidly evolving sectors.

The accompanying exhibition provided a comprehensive platform showcasing the latest advancements in Bitcoin and blockchain technologies, with strong participation from digital mining companies, investment platforms, technology solution providers, and financial institutions interested in accelerating the adoption of digital assets.

Through its diverse activities and strong attendance, the conference reinforced Abu Dhabi’s position as a central hub in the global digital economy and a prime destination for specialized events that support innovation, economic diversification, and the adoption of advanced technologies across the region.