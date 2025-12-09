BRIDGE Summit 2025 spotlights future of creativity, art

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Chinese creative influence took centre stage at BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest debut media event — as Yang Lan, one of China’s most recognisable broadcast journalists and media entrepreneurs, drew a packed audience eager to hear her vision for the future of art in an AI-driven world.

Speaking as Co-Founder and Chairperson of Sun Media Group and the Sun Culture Foundation, Lan brought to Abu Dhabi a sweeping view of how digital art, interdisciplinary experimentation, and emerging technologies are reshaping the creative landscape across China and beyond.

Lan guided audiences through the emergent wave of AI-powered creativity in a session titled ‘The Future of Art Is Felt, Not Just Seen’. She illustrated how artists across China are increasingly merging psychology, science, heritage and urban design through new technological tools — a shift redefining how audiences encounter and interpret creative work.

Lan spotlighted groundbreaking examples from the Hengqin–Macau International Digital Art Expo, where visitors stepped inside biometric-driven environments, observed imagined underwater ecosystems generated by sensors attached to oysters, and interacted with 3D recreations of museum artefacts. These works, she explained, represent a deeper cultural transition: art is no longer confined to passive viewing but is becoming a multi-sensory field shaped by data, immersion, and emotional presence.

She framed this movement as part of a broader surge of experimentation among young Chinese creators and technologists. “We are living in a very exciting age,” she enthused, “when we call for a new ecosystem of media, of artistic and design revolution… of the creation, exhibition, experience, and the trade of digital IP in the future. And using blockchain, I think that’s coming before we can expect.”

The UAE’s ongoing investment in contemporary artistic expression made BRIDGE Summit 2025 a fitting stage for Lan’s exploration of digital creativity.

The session forms part of a 300+ session program that reflects BRIDGE Summit’s scale and ambition. The debut edition of BRIDGE Summit takes place from 8–10 December 2025 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.