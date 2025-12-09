BRIDGE Summit 2025: Egyptian icon Yousra shares foundations of lasting stardom

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Egyptian actress and UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador Yousra Naseem shared a deeply personal and resonant reflection on the craft of longevity during a session titled “Five Decades On: Yousra’s Secret to Staying Timeless” at BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest debut media event taking place at ADNEC from 8–10 December.

In conversation with Sarah Dundarawy of Al Arabiya Network, Yousra outlined the three foundations she believes every artist must uphold to build a career that lasts: staying connected to all generations, choosing artistic projects with intelligence and intention, and continually reinventing oneself by collaborating with creators who bring new perspectives.

Talent alone, she stressed, is never enough. “Talent must be trained, refined, and stretched. It grows through experience, hard work, and constant experimentation.”

Yousra described today’s digital environment as both a gift and a challenge. Social media creates unprecedented access to audiences, yet exposes artists to misinformation, distortion, and instant judgment. “To endure today, you must know what to read, what to trust, and how to adapt,” she said. “This environment changes every day, and the artist must learn to change with it.”

Drawing from her own rise before the age of social platforms, she contrasted generations: “In the past, success depended on timing, opportunity, and the right roles — not just skill. Today, some become stars overnight through social media. But professionalism and real talent remain the foundation that cannot be replaced.”

Yousra highlighted a philosophy that has guided her across decades: “Acceptance is granted by God. But becoming a successful and creative actor — that is your responsibility. It is the work you do, the discipline you uphold, and the truth you bring to your craft.”

She also emphasised that passion for the profession — not the pursuit of fame — is what sustains an artist long-term.

Reflecting on the rise of digital creators, Yousra called their entry into acting “a healthy and natural shift in a changing artistic landscape.” She explained that meaningful creators now play a valuable role by offering honest, direct, and immediate audience sentiment, which helps actors understand how their work is being received. “This adds a new dimension to how artists engage with society,” she said.

With striking candor, Yousra revealed that she acted in 25 films that did not succeed, and called them “some of the most important teachers of my life.” She spoke about learning from timing, audience expectations, and her own performance choices — insisting that no great actor has lived without failure. “Variety and reinvention protect an artist from stagnation. Every new character keeps the soul of the craft alive.”

In an exclusive admission to the BRIDGE Summit audience, Yousra shared that despite her decades in the spotlight, she still experiences fear before stepping on stage. “Always, before I go out there, I feel fear. In that moment, I am very timid,” she said. She described this fear not as a weakness, but as an essential part of the artistic process — a reminder of the responsibility she carries toward her audience, and the fuel that sharpens her performance.