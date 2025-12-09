BRIDGE Summit 2025 unites voices to navigate unprecedented change in global media, Moira Forbes says

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Moira Forbes, Executive Vice President at Forbes, said the mission of BRIDGE Summit 2025 is “to bring together all the different voices across the media ecosystem,” noting that the sector is navigating “a time of unprecedented change” and “unprecedented transformation.”

She added that it has never been more important “to come together, to share ideas, to look at partnerships, and understand how we can create the most durable and powerful and impactful media companies of the future.”

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the inaugural BRIDGE Summit at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, she said that innovation should not be seen only through the lens of technology. “When we think about innovation, we often think about it in terms of tools and technology. But innovation also means how you serve new audiences, how you serve communities that are in need of the content and the insight.”

Moira Forbes, who serves as the President and Publisher of ForbesWomen, the multimedia platform she founded in 2007, highlighted that ForbesWomen, “now the largest women’s leadership and business platform in the world,” describing it as an opportunity to connect women across generations “who are looking for insight on how to navigate success and their careers, but also come together as a community.” The ability to engage audiences through new platforms and tools, she said, is “incredibly exciting.”

Forbes underlined the challenges facing today’s media landscape. “Media organisations today are going through unprecedented change, when readers have never had greater mistrust of institutions, when news and sometimes fake news can even spread so quickly.”

She said media companies must return to the fundamentals. “Media organisations really need to understand and go back to, what is your mission? What is your purpose? What is the value that you’re going to give to your readers, and make sure that that’s always the priority of what you do?”

“When you have a clear vision and a clear mission,” she added, “it makes it much easier to be able to understand how to bring together the new tools and the technologies and best serve your audience.”

Moira Forbes concluded that trust must remain at the centre of modern journalism. “At the end of the day, media is there to inform, give insight, and also be a valuable part of our audience’s lives. That trust has never been more important. It’s never been more fragile.”

She said media organisations must invest in stories, content, and distribution channels that offer both reach and integrity. The goal, she added, is to build media companies that combine scale with “credibility and trust that’s never been more important.”