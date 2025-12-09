BRIDGE Summit 2025: World top content creators envision new era of meaningful influence

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The opening day of BRIDGE Summit 2025 made one message unmistakable: creators are no longer entertainers on the sidelines—they are movement builders, cultural diplomats, industry disruptors, and economic educators.

Hosted in Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest debut media event brought together global creators whose work demonstrates that influence today is defined by purpose, human connection, and community impact. Across multiple high-energy sessions, they explored how authenticity, mission, and storytelling are reshaping the future of the creator economy.

In “When the Messenger Becomes the Movement,” three-time Para Surf World Champion Liv Stone described the moment she realised her content carried life-changing weight—a woman approaching her in tears, saying Stone’s videos helped her get out of bed.

“It was just my daily life,” she recalled. “But to her, it meant hope.” Her message to Abu Dhabi audiences was clear: trust is a creator’s greatest currency, and authenticity—not aesthetics—sustains it.

Purpose took center stage again in “Performing for a Cause or Standing for One?” with humanitarian creator Zachery Dereniowski, followed by thousands in the UAE who traveled specifically to meet him. “My journey began with a breakdown on a Sydney sidewalk and two strangers who stopped to listen,” he said. “If you chase views, you lose yourself. If you chase purpose, you build something that lasts.” For him, commercial partnerships are only meaningful when they align with humanitarian work.

Culinary icon Andrew Zimmern reframed influence through storytelling in “Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern,” noting that even in a 30-second digital world, humanity, originality, and relevance still determine what resonates. He emphasised the global potential of food cultures from Africa and the Middle East, calling their international recognition “long overdue.”

In “Taste as a Cultural Bridge,” creators explored cuisine as a vehicle for identity and cross-border connection. Chef Abu Julia recalled how a single Libyan mbakbaka recipe reshaped his audience, proving that one dish can illuminate an entire culture. Lebanese creator Abir El Saghir said food reduces distance and builds understanding because “each country carries its own identity through its dishes.”

The business of influence took the spotlight in “How Creators Are Building the Next Entertainment Giants.” James Dumoulin of The School of Hard Knocks unpacked why creators must own their brands—not just their content. “Media is a long game. Your identity must come first,” he said. Indian creator Amit Sharma shared how his channel evolved into Crazy XYZ, a STEM product line for children. “If anything happens to your social media, you should still have a way to reach your customers.”

Architect-turned-creator Sara Al Refai underscored why knowledge of business infrastructure is essential: “You’ve built a community. That’s incredibly attractive—to investors and to yourself.”

In the “Viral Economy” session, economist and entrepreneur Dr. Ashraf Ibrahim stressed that trust now underpins digital influence. With more than one billion views, he built his platform by translating complex economic material into accessible, accurate storytelling. “My challenge is producing fast without oversimplifying. I urge creators to prioritise trust,” he said.

Across all sessions, one theme defined the opening day: Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as the global meeting point where creators lead with intention, build communities with purpose, and shape the next era of influence—an era built not on spectacle, but on meaning.

The talks were part of a 300+ session program that reflects BRIDGE Summit’s scale and ambition. The debut edition of BRIDGE Summit takes place from 8–10 December 2025 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.