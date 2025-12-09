Arabian Days Festival returns to Abu Dhabi on 13 December

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has announced the third edition of the Arabian Days Festival, taking place from 13th to 15th December at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Held under the theme Arabic is the Vibe, the 2025 edition presents an expanded programme celebrating Arabic as a living cultural force that inspires creativity, imagination and contemporary expression while remaining inclusive and relevant. The festival aligns with UNESCO’s global celebrations for World Arabic Language Day.

Open to all, Arabian Days offers an immersive three-day celebration of the Arabic language across music, dialogue and artistic expression. It welcomes Arabic speakers and first-time learners alike, featuring performances, contemporary art and interactive experiences that bring the language to life. The platform showcases emerging and established creatives whose work is shaped by Arabic today.

Previous editions featured prominent Arab figures including Dr Roy Casagranda, Mona Zaki, Marwan Khoury, Aziz Maraka and Hamza Namira. This year will gather leading authors, poets and scholars alongside emerging Emirati and Arab creatives in panel discussions, theatre, music and poetry.

The programme includes musical acts and immersive experiences designed for audiences of all ages, inviting visitors to explore Arabic as rhythm, style and expression. Performers include Fouad Abdelwahed, Rahma Riadh, Cairokee band, Rima Khcheich, Lena Chamamyan, Zena Emad and others, presenting works ranging from modern music to traditional Muwashahat.

A three-day storytelling bootcamp with CNN Arabic will offer young content creators hands-on training in digital narrative building. The festival also features a professional programme in partnership with NYU Abu Dhabi through the joint conference AI-Powered Innovation in World Language Education: A Pedagogical and Practical Approach, which includes workshops equipping educators with AI-driven strategies for developing innovative Arabic teaching materials.

Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said the festival embodies the vision that Arabic is both rooted in heritage and a driver of future innovation. He said it demonstrates that Arabic remains a language of creativity, research and technology, adding that the festival invites all members of society to renew their relationship with the language based on pride and imagination.

The festival transforms Manarat Al Saadiyat into a multisensory hub, including the Scent of Arabia journey, which explores the heritage of Arab perfumery through workshops and traditional formulas.

A collaboration with the Creative Media Authority will bring Arabic cinema to the forefront through short films produced by graduates of Arab Film Studio, Creative Lab’s talent development arm. Family-friendly screenings will explore identity, culture and modern societal themes, alongside panel discussions on Arabic storytelling and cinema.

Youth remain central to the festival, with activations led by young creators and partnerships with emerging enterprises. The programme reinforces ALC’s commitment to empowering the next generation and promoting pride in Arabic language, culture and heritage.

Reflecting its cultural and societal impact, Arabian Days Festival received the Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award in 2025, highlighting its role in advancing and reimagining the Arabic language for new audiences.