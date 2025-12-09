BRIDGE Summit emerges as leading platform shaping future of global esports

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Experts and specialists in the esports and electronic gaming sector affirmed that the industry is witnessing rapid global expansion, driven by increasing support from governments and institutions due to its significant economic returns and its ability to attract wide segments of consumers.

The BRIDGE Summit 2025, currently taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), saw the participation of prominent content creators, technology leaders and influencers in the electronic gaming space, who presented insights and specialised experiences on the sector’s future and growth opportunities.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, stressed that technology has become an integral part of all forms of digital interaction, including electronic games, social platforms, artificial intelligence and content generated autonomously through these systems.

He said that the priority today lies in elevating digital content so that it reflects the UAE’s values, customs, traditions and cultural heritage, adding that this is the message being conveyed to all stakeholders: that content produced across these platforms must remain aligned with national and cultural identity.

For his part, Maaz Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer of StarzPlay, affirmed that the future of esports in the UAE, the region and the world is promising amid major investments and strategic partnerships that support the sector’s expansion.

He said, “At StarzPlay, we already offer fantasy sports services, and we are working to develop the platform to integrate esports content so it becomes a central element of our streaming offerings.”

He added that esports has become a fundamental pillar of the modern services economy, alongside content creation, streaming and digital distribution, noting that it is among the fastest-growing sectors in the global entertainment landscape.

He highlighted the platform’s role in licensing key esports content and delivering it to audiences across the region.

Meanwhile, Dave Mace, Lead, Media & Entertainment, MENAT, Amazon Web Services, stated that the media, entertainment, gaming and sports sector is witnessing notable growth in the region.

He said, “At Amazon, we believe strongly in the rapid expansion of this sector. We have deployed specialised teams and innovative services such as Amazon GameLift. We are not here merely to observe progress; we are here to bring expertise and services tailored specifically to the sector’s needs.”

He added that Amazon supports companies in scaling up and provides solutions that power games at all levels. “For us, this is a highly important sector, and we see it the same way for the region. Bridge Summit is a leading platform in enabling this growth through technology.”

Brandan Greene, electronic game designer and creator of the well-known game PUBG, affirmed that more than three billion people around the world play electronic games and share their experiences online, noting that the future of digital interaction is moving towards three-dimensional environments that will create new spaces for communication among future generations.

He said that ten years after its launch, PUBG remains among the five most played games in history, having generated more than US$25 billion in revenue.

He added that the numbers are not the main story, but rather what they reflect: the ability of games to bring together millions of people from around the world, where strangers become teammates, teammates become communities and communities form lifelong friendships.