Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Director of US Federal Bureau of Investigation

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, today met in Abu Dhabi with Kash Patel, Director of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The two sides discussed ways to deepen and advance the strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States in a manner that serves their shared interests. The meeting also touched on the exchange of views regarding issues and topics of mutual concern.

During the meeting, both sides witnessed the signing of joint security cooperation agreements between the two countries.