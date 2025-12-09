BRIDGE Summit 2025: Barış Arduç praises UAE’s global vision

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Renowned Turkish actor Barış Arduç hailed the UAE’s global vision and its drive to strengthen cultural exchange as he appeared on BRIDGE Summit 2025 – the world’s largest debut media event.

During a meet-and-greet session, he said his work mirrors the Summit’s goals, serving as a bridge by bringing Turkish stories and culture to Arab audiences.

Arduç, known for roles that helped shape the recent rise of Turkish drama abroad, spoke to fans about the main stages of his career and said he never expected the success he achieved.

He highlighted the influence of Turkish drama in cultural exchange and said that understanding other cultures remains central to his work. He added that the global audience has become an important part of his path.

Addressing the use of artificial intelligence in creative work, Arduç said it is still too early to consider employing it in his acting.

He said the script and the human remain the core of creativity, adding that artificial intelligence will find its place in the arts, but the human element will stay essential.

Arduç was born in Switzerland and grew up in Türkiye, where he trained as a performer before starting his screen career. His breakout roles introduced him to viewers across the region and positioned him among the leading figures of contemporary Turkish drama.

The meet and greet session forms part of a 300+ session program that reflects BRIDGE Summit’s scale and ambition.

The debut edition of BRIDGE Summit takes place from 8–10 December 2025 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.The Summit provides a structured environment for leaders, innovators, and institutions to examine shared challenges, exchange perspectives, and explore practical collaboration across media, content, entertainment, technology, finance, culture, and the wider creative economy.