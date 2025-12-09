Abu Dhabi Finance Week consolidates its position as one of top five global financial gatherings

ABU DHABI, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Chris Hughes, Editor-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, affirmed that the event, now in its fourth edition, has already become one of the top five financial gatherings globally, noting that this rapid rise reflects the exceptional moment Abu Dhabi’s economy is experiencing and its ability to attract international capital.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the week’s activities, Hughes said the world today views the UAE, and Abu Dhabi in particular, as a safe and reliable hub for future growth. He noted that capital flows from China, North America and other regions are increasingly directed towards the emirate to build long-term strategies.

He explained that this year’s edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week brought together chairpersons, chief executives and leaders of global financial institutions managing a combined US$63 trillion — approximately 53 percent of global GDP — to discuss expectations for 2026, a year some anticipate will be promising while others approach it with caution, making dialogue on the future of the global economy a pressing necessity.

Hughes indicated that Abu Dhabi Finance Week features 65 main events across four thematic pillars designed to reflect global economic priorities and future growth sectors.

These include a pillar dedicated to Abu Dhabi’s new economy, with a focus on the emirate’s economic transformation and future vision; an international investment and asset management pillar that gathers major investors and sovereign wealth funds; a technology and innovation pillar in which sector leaders discuss the latest technological developments and their impact on the global economy; and a sustainability pillar aimed at addressing as many Sustainable Development Goals as possible through in-depth discussions and practical solutions.

Hughes said that structuring the week in this way ensures that discussions remain focused on the most important trends, turning dialogue from general conversations into actionable movement.

He noted that the greatest challenge faced by this year’s edition has been the rapid growth, which exceeded the organising committee’s expectations and sometimes introduced logistical challenges, though he emphasised these are positive challenges managed continuously as a natural result of the event’s expansion and growing global influence.

Regarding the next edition, Hughes confirmed that the event’s timing in December will remain central, as it directly precedes the new year and provides a clear view of the issues markets will face in the first two quarters of 2026.