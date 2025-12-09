SCC reviews planning, survey efforts for sustainable growth

SHARJAH, 9th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), in its fourth plenary session, discussed policies of the Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), emphasising the importance of fostering comprehensive urban planning and promoting sustainable development policies within the Emirate.

The SCC engaged in a thorough discussion on the future of urban planning and development in the emirate, considering the rapid expansion and significant development projects it is experiencing.

The fourth session focused on discussing the SDTPS's policy in the Emirate, emphasising the department's vital role in shaping the Emirate's urban vision and ensuring the sustainability of its resources and services, in line with sustainable development policies.

The session was attended by Engineer Hamad Jumaa Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey; Engineer Ali Sultan bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Department of Planning and Survey; Waleed bin Falah Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Standing Committee for Land Allocation; and their colleagues from the department.

Engineer Hamad Juma Al Shamsi said that the Department's efforts to develop and manage urban growth and enhance the quality of life align with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as the attentive supervision of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

He emphasised that the support and recommendations of the Consultative Council are a crucial foundation for developing systems and policies, as well as enhancing the efficiency of institutional performance.

He stressed that the Department has launched its comprehensive strategic plan for 2025-2028, which aims to manage urban growth by focusing on urban development and community participation, to create a prosperous emirate that achieves community happiness and improves the quality of life.

During the session, the Department outlined its strategic policy aimed at developing urban, service, and institutional systems to improve quality of life and promote sustainable development.